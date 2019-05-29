Latest update May 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

MV Sandaka to work over weekend to collect stranded passengers from Suriname

May 29, 2019

Stranded vehicles and passengers, with the exception of containers, will be able to cross and to and from Suriname this week

The MB Sandaka

end, thanks to emergency measures in place.
Scores of Surinamese and Guyanese are stranded both sides with their vehicles, it was reported yesterday.
This was after MV Canawaima, which operates on the Corentyne River between Guyana and Suriname, went down over the weekend, leaving the daily service in jeopardy.
According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday, the management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service has since advised that MB Sandaka will be in operation from Friday, 31st May, 2019 to Sunday, 2nd June, 2019.
“It will depart Moleson Creek Terminal-Guyana at 09:00hrs (check-in: 06:30hrs to 08:00 hrs ) and depart South Drain-Suriname at 11:30 hrs (Check-in: 08:00 hrs-10:00 hrs) –their respective local times.”
The ministry explained that this window was created to facilitate the return of passengers and vehicles stranded on both sides.
“Thereafter, the service will be suspended until further notice.”
According to the ministry, the MB Sandaka cannot accommodate the 20 feet and 40 feet containers and trucks with height and width in excess of three meters and 2.7 meters respectively.
MV Canawaima encountered serious mechanical issues, forcing it to be shut down. The ferry which has been in operation for over 15 years has recently experienced short-term shutdowns, but would normally get back up and running within a short period of time. However, this time around it failed to do so.
Both Suriname and the Government of Guyana are responsible for the maintenance of the ferry service.
A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), on Monday said that the operations have been suspended from yesterday until further notice.
The Terminal Manager, Gale Culley-Greene, had stated that the ferry had been experiencing mechanical difficulties for a while now and as such a decision was taken to have the vessel assessed and repaired.
The vessel is currently docked and a replacement vessel is expected to be sought in the interim.
Thousands of Guyanese live in Suriname. The trade between the two countries is a vibrant one to the tune of hundreds of millions annually.
The ferry service has been key.

 

