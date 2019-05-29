Milerock trounce Victoria Kings to bring curtains down on season Fruta Conquerors are back to back champions

Upper Demerara’s Milerock Football Club secured their second win in the final match of the season on Monday after last when t he curtains came down on Season 4 of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League at the federation Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

A Denzil Fordyce brace, one either side of play, laid the platform for Milerock to notch their second win in 9 outings as they wrapped up the game, 3-1. Fordyce hit the network in the 17th and 47th minutes after which Victoria Kings, who ended in the penultimate position on the points table, pulled one back through a Kemroy Alfred 56th minute goal.

But even as the Kings, representing the East Demerara FA, harboured thoughts of drawing level, Milerock restored their two goal cushion thanks to a Josh Parvattan 85th minute effort. The win saw Milerock holding down the 8th place in the points table just ahead of Victoria Kings.

The GFF yesterday informed that Victoria Kings forfeited match three of their season as a result of playing an ineligible

player. The decision meant that they {Victoria Kings} suffered a 3-0 loss and also had to lose three points which is reflected in the final points standings.

Meanwhile, Fruta Conquerors successfully defended their title and did so in fine style by being the only team to play unbeaten. The Tucville based boys were the most offensive team, lashing in 43 goals whilst also having an almost airtight defence letting in the least amount of goals, 5 to end with a plus 38 goal difference.

The only accolade that would have evaded the champs would have been the Highest Goal Scorer which went to Delon Lanferman of Den Amstel who ended with a goal per match, netting on 9 occasions.

Nicholas McArthur and Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson of Fruta Conquerors scored 8 times apiece; their club-mate Ryan ‘Bum Bum’ Hackett ended with 7 the same as Western Tigers’ Randolph Wagner. An

other Conquerors player, Eon Alleyne accounted for 6 goals.

Unlike previous seasons, this season was reduced to just one round of rivalry between the 10-partcipating clubs owing to time constraints according to Director of Competitions of the GFF, Rev. Ian Alves who summed up the season in an invited comment:

“We saw newcomers Santos Football Club and the Guyana Police Force Football Club managing to play their way into the sixth and seventh positions respectively, thereby forcing three of the previous league clubs to the bottom of the table. Worthy of significant note is the fact that the defending champions Fruta Conquerors Football Club played undefeated throughout the league, a feat which is unprecedented in the history of the league.

The Elite League Clubs might now just be enjoying a short break with the likelihood of having to be on the pitch again for a nationwide tournament, more information would be disclosed in the coming weeks.”

Alves also stated that with the availability of the GFF National Training Center all-weather turf, the quality of football would have been enhanced which certainly lends to more exciting football in the new season.

GFF Elite League 2018 / 2019 Points Table Final

# Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points

1 Fruta Conquerors 9 9 0 0 43 5 +38 27

2 Western Tigers 9 6 2 1 21 9 +12 20

3 Den Amstel 9 5 2 2 23 13 +10 17

4 Guy. Defence Force 9 4 2 3 14 10 +4 14

5 Buxton United 9 3 2 4 9 11 -2 11

6 Santos 9 3 1 5 11 19 -8 10

7 Guyana Police Force 9 2 2 5 7 12 -5 8

8 Milerock 9 2 3 4 8 16 -8 6

9 Victoria Kings 9 2 1 6 12 30 -18 4

10 Ann’s Grove United 9 1 1 7 2 26 -24 1