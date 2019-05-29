Guyana is first among five countries to sign Digital Learning Platform agreement

In order to build the technological gap between the coastland and the hinterland regions, Guyana, on the eve of its 53rd Independence anniversary, signed a technical assistance cooperation agreement with the Organisation of American States [OAS] and the Profuturo Foundation.

ProFuturo is an education programme launched in 2016 by Telefónica Foundation and “La Caixa” Foundation, which has as its mission to narrow the education gap in the world by providing quality digital education for children in vulnerable environments in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

This is in line with Goal Four of the United Nations’ 2030 sustainable development agenda on access to equitable and inclusive quality education for all.

Five Caribbean countries, among which Guyana is named, were chosen to benefit from the technical assistance. However, it was only Guyana that met the necessary implementation criteria to launch the programme.

Moreover, Guyana was eligible to sign an agreement on Friday last [May 24, 2019]. Signing on behalf of Guyana at the OAS headquarters in Washington D. C., United States was Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, along with Mr. Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the OAS, and Ms. Sofia Fernandez de Mesa, General Director of ProFuturo Foundation.

Also present at the signing event was Mrs. Lesley Dowridge-Collins, Minister-Counsellor/ Deputy Chief of Mission and Mr. Jason Fields, First Secretary/ Alternate Representative to the OAS.

In her remarks, at the signing ceremony, the Minister of Education shared the government of Guyana’s gratitude for the technical assistance being provided by the OAS and Profuturo in the field of digital education.

The Minister also acknowledged that to achieve equitable education in countries with topographies like Guyana, ICT becomes very relevant in ensuring that the same quality of education is provided in all areas.

Secretary-General Almagro in recognising that Guyana is the first country in the Caribbean region to sign on to the cooperation agreement with Profuturo, expressed his hope that this will serve as the impetus for other Caribbean countries.

He also mentioned that the platform will be of benefit to 28 hinterland schools, provide training for 449 teachers and 5,435 hinterland students in primary schools across Guyana.

The other Caribbean member states are expected to sign the cooperation agreement soon.