GFC board member loses over $200M in early morning sawmill fire

May 29, 2019

A board member of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) is counting his losses after a devastating fire yesterday at his

The remains of the sawmill

Yarrowkabra sawmill, Soesdyke/Linden highway.
According to Deonarine ‘Ricky’ Ramsaroop, of Lumber Master Guyana Inc., the fire is a hard blow to him as he is in the midst of negotiations with overseas investors.
The sawmill is located at Lot 1 Yarrowkabra, not far from the Umbrella Resort, on the highway.
However, Ramsaroop lives all the way on the East Coast Demerara, at Cove and John.
Ramsaroop, who is part of the task force overseeing the restructuring of the GFC, said he went to bed late Monday night and he was busy dealing with some business.
Shortly after 1:am yesterday, he received a call that his sawmill was on fire.

Lost his sawmill: Deonarine ‘Ricky’ Ramsaroop

“To be honest, I don’t know how I managed to drive there. It was tough.”
When he arrived at his sawmill, the news was bad. The blaze had already engulfed the shed with mills.
He lost two sawmill Woodmizer, an edger, moulder, resaw, truck, a pickup and two loaders.
There was about $40-50M in lumber that was lost too.
He estimates his total loss at over $200M.
According to Ramsaroop, he believes that the fire may have been deliberate to sabotage his operations.
He said that the sawmill is in an area where a number of unsavory characters would traverse.
According to the sawmiller, his employees had been threatened.
Ramsaroop praised the response of the police and fire departments.

 

 

