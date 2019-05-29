Fixtures for the 2019 Hero CPL announced and tickets on sale

Latest update May 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Hero Caribbean Premier League fixtures for the 2019 season have been announced as the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world are set to be part of the Biggest Party in Sport.
The 34-match season starts later this year, with the opening match happening on 4 September and the final on 12 October 2019. So far, games are confirmed in Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago.
The first match will see last year’s winners, Trinbago Knight Riders, take on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, while the Guyana Amazon Warriors will get underway against St Lucia Stars. Fans will have to wait until game 27 for a repeat of last year’s final with the Knight Riders taking on the Amazon Warriors.
To coincide with the release of the schedule, CPL has made selected tickets available for sale online for this year’s tournament. This includes group games in Trinidad and Jamaica. These are available at www.cplt20.com.
Damien O’Donohoe, the Hero CPL’s CEO, is excited about the upcoming season. “We are delighted with how Hero CPL continues to grow. Last season we saw more than 200 million viewers watch the tournament and Hero CPL also made a huge impact on the economies of the countries we visited. We are certain that this year we will see those numbers grow once again.”
Speaking about the announcement of the tournament fixtures Hero CPL’s COO, Pete Russell said: “It is very pleasing to get the fixture list agreed for this year. It is always a challenge and we would like to thank everyone involved in helping to pull this all together.”
Hero CPL 2019 Fixtures
Wednesday 4 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Trinidad
Thursday 5 Sep Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Stars, TBC
Friday 6 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinidad
Saturday 7 Sep Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, TBC
Sunday 8 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Stars, Trinidad
Sunday 8 Sep Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents, TBC
Tuesday 10 Sep St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs, St. Kitts
Wednesday 11 Sep St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents, St. Kitts
Thursday 12 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Stars, Jamaica
Friday 13 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica
Saturday 14 Sep St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts
Sunday 15 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents, Jamaica
Sunday 15 Sep St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Stars, St Kitts
Tuesday 17 Sep St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Kitts
Wednesday 18 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica
Thursday 19 Sep Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Jamaica
Friday 20 Sep St Lucia Stars v Barbados Tridents, St Lucia
Saturday 21 Sep St. Lucia Stars v Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Lucia
Sunday 22 Sep Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados
Monday 23 Sep Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados
Tuesday 24 Sep St Lucia Stars v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia
Wednesday 25 Sep St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia
Thursday 26 Sep Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados
Friday 27 Sep St Lucia Stars v Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia
Saturday 28 Sep Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados
Sunday 29 Sep Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Stars, Barbados
Monday 30 Sep Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinidad
Wednesday 2 Oct Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents, Trinidad
Thursday 3 Oct Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs, TBC
Friday 4 Oct Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, TBC
PLAYOFFS
Sunday 6 Oct Eliminator – 3rd v 4th, TBC
Sunday 6 Oct Qualifier 1 –1st v 2nd, TBC
FINALS
Tuesday 8 Oct Semi-final (Qualifier 2) -Winner Eliminator v Loser Qualifier 1, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
Saturday 12 Oct Final – Winner Qualifier 1 v Winner Semi-final (Qualifier 2), Brian Lara Cricket Academy Trinidad
May 29, 2019Upper Demerara’s Milerock Football Club secured their second win in the final match of the season on Monday after last when the curtains came down on Season 4 of the Guyana Football Federation...
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
I am convinced in my mind at the deepest level that if people like Nigel Hughes, Mark Benschop, Dr. Troy Thomas of Transparency... more
The decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the no confidence vote of December 22, 2018, in Guyana’s National... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda and Mia Mottley of Barbados are two of the Caribbean’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]