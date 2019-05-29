Latest update May 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Ex-con guilty of murdering Linden bus driver

May 29, 2019

Ex-convict Kerry Cromwell was yesterday found guilty of the March 2016 murder of Linden bus driver, Elvin Lorrimer, who was shot and killed as he stood at the Linden bus park in Georgetown. After some two hours of deliberation, the 12-member jury returned a unanimous g

GUILTY: Kerry Cromwell

uilty verdict. Cromwell was remanded to prison until June 20, when he will be sentenced by Justice Navindra Singh.
According to reports, Lorrimer was shot by one of two bandits on a motorcycle at the bus park. The 53-year-old man of 184 Carter Road, Kara Kara, Linden was reportedly preparing to make his return trip to Linden, at the time of the incident.
Instead, he was shot, and later died at the Georgetown Public Hospital while receiving emergency medical treatment.

MURDERED: Elvin Lorrimer

The convict was represented by Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore, while the case for the Prosecution was presented by Tuanna Hardy, Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohamed. During the trial, the State called over ten witnesses, including former Police Constable Terry Cummings, who had testified that Cromwell was positively identified by an eyewitness as the shooter.
Also testifying was Judah Lorrimer, the son of the dead man. Judah told the court that his father left home for work on the morning of March 21, 2016. He explained that his father was the driver of minibus BSS5739, which he also owned and would use to ply the route of Georgetown to Linden. He added that later that said day, he received a call from his father who told him something.
According to Judah, he then received another call and, as a result of what he was told, he and other family members rushed down to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where they were told that his father was in surgery. He added that on March 24, 2016, he visited the GPHC mortuary where he identified his father’s corpse to a police rank.
Police Constable Richard Rodney, who was stationed at the Brickdam Police Station during March 2016, also testified during the trial.
Rodney told the court that on March 24, 2016 around 08:30 AM, he visited the GPHC mortuary where Alvin Lorrimer’s relatives identified his body to him. The police rank added that he then witnessed a postmortem being conducted on the man’s remains by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh. The cause of death, he said, was given as multiple gunshot wounds.
Further, Police Constable Kevis Thomas, who is stationed at the Crime Laboratory at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, also testified. Constable Thomas said that, on the evening of March 21, 2016, he was performing duties when a request was made for a police photographer to visit a murder scene at Hadfield Street, Georgetown.
As a result of the request, the witness said that he equipped himself with a digital camera and went to the location where he took several photographs of suspected bloodstains, the body of the deceased, as well as a minibus. The police rank provided the jury with a description of the 21 coloured photographs which were later tendered, admitted, and marked as evidence in the trial.
Reports indicate that Cromwell was previously convicted for possession of narcotics and was sentenced to community service. Also, he was one of the inmates who escaped from the Lusignan prison in July 2017. Added to that, he was previously charged with robbery under-arms.

 

