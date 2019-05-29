De boat breakdown and skin up nuff things

Guyana and Suriname is like one country. In fact, is like when people crossing from Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop. Dem boys remember when Guyana and Suriname had a meeting a long time ago and dem decide that people travelling from one country to de next like nutten dem better legalise de thing.

De two countries join and paying fuh a ferry crossing suh people can tek dem car and cross. Driving in Suriname is just like driving in Guyana suh drivers don’t have no problem

De boat break down and some people send news to Guyana how dozens of dem stranded in Suriname. Dem boys want to know if de people who stranded don’t wuk or if dem wukking in Suriname. How come so many of dem want to cross back? Wha dem was doing? Was not a holiday.

Of course dem boys know that gold does move from Guyana to Suriname. You got to declare it once you deh across de border because if you don’t declare and de Dutch people find it is tek dem gun tek it. It mean that nuff people probably carry gold and dem want to come back home.

Some of dem does smuggle chicken. De backtrack was once a free for all. De police deh right at de back track crossing suh when people tun up is arrest dem does get if dem got any contraband. Of course, if dem get a good cop things alright.

As de policeman does tell dem “Hand wash hand mek hand come clean”. Guyana sending a boat to help out but that boat can’t fetch containers and big trucks. That is why dem boys suddenly know how much business does pass between Guyana and Suriname.

One man seh is a good thing this ain’t happen when is election time. Anodda one seh is a good thing house to house registration ain’t start.

Dem boys wondering how many Surinamese does vote in Guyana elections.

Talk half and watch how one boat expose nuff things.