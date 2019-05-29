Latest update May 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Cops nab man who shot off part of motor racer's ear

Police have detained an Agricola, East Bank Demerara man who allegedly shot off part of the left ear of motor racer, Kristian Jeffrey.
A senior police official confirmed that the suspect was arrested yesterday. He is said to be a suspect in other incidents.
Jeffrey was shot and robbed near Agricola shortly after leaving the Buju Banton Carnival Concert at the National Stadium.
The victim and a friend were accosted while heading to a car in the “vicinity of Agricola.”
Their assailants were armed and they were robbed of jewellery, phones and wallets.
Jeffrey said that a confrontation during the robbery resulted in him being shot to the right ear.

