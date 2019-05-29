Cops nab man who shot off part of motor racer’s ear

Latest update May 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police have detained an Agricola, East Bank Demerara man who allegedly shot off part of the left ear of motor racer, Kristian Jeffrey.
A senior police official confirmed that the suspect was arrested yesterday. He is said to be a suspect in other incidents.
Jeffrey was shot and robbed near Agricola shortly after leaving the Buju Banton Carnival Concert at the National Stadium.
The victim and a friend were accosted while heading to a car in the “vicinity of Agricola.”
Their assailants were armed and they were robbed of jewellery, phones and wallets.
Jeffrey said that a confrontation during the robbery resulted in him being shot to the right ear.
