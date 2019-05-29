‘Bam Bam’ charged for killing friend

Latest update May 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
A man was yesterday remanded to prison after a murder charge was read to him in which he allegedly stabbed his friend to death after he went to the aid of a woman who claimed that the defendant was in her room.
Lexroy Garraway, called ‘Bam Bam’, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read to him by the Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It was alleged that he murdered Eric Nurse, called ‘Black Boy’, 24, from Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on May 22, last, at Takatu Landing, Mazaruni River.
The defendant told the court that he is a 37-year-old miner from Enterprise, Lower Pomeroon. He went on to say that he was previously charged for wounding and he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for the matter.
According to police prosecutor Shellon Daniels, on the day in question the defendant and the victim were drinking at a shop at the location mentioned in the charge.
Garraway then allegedly left and went into a room occupied by a female. Upon seeing the defendant in the room, the female raised an alarm.
Nurse then reportedly went to her rescue and dragged Garraway out. The woman who ran out of her room during the altercation later went back into her room as a scuffle ensued between the two men outside.
She then returned shortly after only to find her saviour lying face down with injuries about his body. He was picked up and rushed to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Garraway was subsequently arrested and under caution by the police he admitted to inflicting eight to ten stab wounds on the victim.
After listening to both sides the magistrate adjourned the matter until June 5, next and transferred the case to the Bartica Magistrate Courts. The defendant was remanded to prison until that time.
May 29, 2019Upper Demerara’s Milerock Football Club secured their second win in the final match of the season on Monday after last when the curtains came down on Season 4 of the Guyana Football Federation...
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
May 29, 2019
I am convinced in my mind at the deepest level that if people like Nigel Hughes, Mark Benschop, Dr. Troy Thomas of Transparency... more
The decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the no confidence vote of December 22, 2018, in Guyana’s National... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda and Mia Mottley of Barbados are two of the Caribbean’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]