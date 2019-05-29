‘Bam Bam’ charged for killing friend

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after a murder charge was read to him in which he allegedly stabbed his friend to death after he went to the aid of a woman who claimed that the defendant was in her room.

Lexroy Garraway, called ‘Bam Bam’, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read to him by the Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It was alleged that he murdered Eric Nurse, called ‘Black Boy’, 24, from Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on May 22, last, at Takatu Landing, Mazaruni River.

The defendant told the court that he is a 37-year-old miner from Enterprise, Lower Pomeroon. He went on to say that he was previously charged for wounding and he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for the matter.

According to police prosecutor Shellon Daniels, on the day in question the defendant and the victim were drinking at a shop at the location mentioned in the charge.

Garraway then allegedly left and went into a room occupied by a female. Upon seeing the defendant in the room, the female raised an alarm.

Nurse then reportedly went to her rescue and dragged Garraway out. The woman who ran out of her room during the altercation later went back into her room as a scuffle ensued between the two men outside.

She then returned shortly after only to find her saviour lying face down with injuries about his body. He was picked up and rushed to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Garraway was subsequently arrested and under caution by the police he admitted to inflicting eight to ten stab wounds on the victim.

After listening to both sides the magistrate adjourned the matter until June 5, next and transferred the case to the Bartica Magistrate Courts. The defendant was remanded to prison until that time.