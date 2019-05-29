Albion Estate worker died from drowning

While the relatives of Hukumchan Inshanally continue to call for a thorough investigation into the death of their loved one, a post mor

tem examination done by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridgemohan revealed that he died from drowning.

Inshanally, popularly known as “Oil”, 56, of Rose Hall Town was found lifeless and partly decomposed in the Hampshire back-lands canal by estate workers Monday afternoon.

His wife had told Kaieteur News that her husband left home Friday morning and promised to return early since he had intentions of assisting her with some planning for a birthday service this coming Friday.

However, after time had elapsed she became worried. She sent her son to inquire from the homes of his fellow colleagues if he had left the back-dam at Williamsburg for home but the men allegedly disclosed that they had not seen Inshanally or worked with him for the entire day.

A foreman had confirmed with relatives that he worked that day but after his day’s work was completed and passed, the said Foreman asked Inshanally to chop some remaining bushes and vines while the other workers left for home. It was while he was chopping the vegetation that he disappeared.

Relatives are contending that the management of the Albion Estate should be held responsible for his death. According to the wife, the Foreman claimed that her husband chose a different path to cross from his fellow colleagues but she argued that her husband could not swim and would never venture to a direction alone that was visibly inundated with water.

She also believes that if he was not told to chop the vines and bush after he had already completed his day’s work, he would have been alive.

Meanwhile, a relative of the dead man told this publication that management and colleagues of Inshanally visited their home yesterday and assisted with items for wake. Workers from the gang in which Inshanally worked also combined financially. They gave the family $60,000 to offset funeral expenses.

The management of the estate also promised that a thorough investigation will be done into Inshanally’s death.

His funeral is set to take place today.