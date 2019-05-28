Unidentified man found dead after Mahdia flood

The body of an unidentified man was on Sunday morning, last, found some miles away from the township of Mahdia, Region Eight.

According to information received, passersby who were in that area saw the remains floating in a body of water and the police were alerted. When the lawmen arrived, the body was then removed from the water and transported to the mortuary.

There were no visible marks of violence, and it is believed that the man had perished during the flash flooding that recently occurred in Mahdia. A post mortem examination is yet to be done to determine the exact cause of death.

The deceased is believed to be a resident of Mahdia.

The massive flash flood had seriously affected over two dozen homes.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been assessing the damage, with the aim of having the lives of residents of Mahdia returned to normalcy. The CDC, through the National Emergency Monitoring Systems (NEMS), is currently monitoring the rainfall levels.