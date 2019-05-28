Unidentified man found dead after Mahdia flood

Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
The body of an unidentified man was on Sunday morning, last, found some miles away from the township of Mahdia, Region Eight.
According to information received, passersby who were in that area saw the remains floating in a body of water and the police were alerted. When the lawmen arrived, the body was then removed from the water and transported to the mortuary.
There were no visible marks of violence, and it is believed that the man had perished during the flash flooding that recently occurred in Mahdia. A post mortem examination is yet to be done to determine the exact cause of death.
The deceased is believed to be a resident of Mahdia.
The massive flash flood had seriously affected over two dozen homes.
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been assessing the damage, with the aim of having the lives of residents of Mahdia returned to normalcy. The CDC, through the National Emergency Monitoring Systems (NEMS), is currently monitoring the rainfall levels.
May 28, 2019Bakewell which has been the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Second Division Team since 2006, join ed hands with the Management of the Club to honour fifteen players...
May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019
It is good to have polemical exchanges in this country, so untold numbers in and out of Guyana can see the many sides of... more
The decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the no confidence vote of December 22, 2018, in Guyana’s National... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda and Mia Mottley of Barbados are two of the Caribbean’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]