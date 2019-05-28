Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Unidentified man found dead after Mahdia flood

May 28, 2019 News 0

The body of an unidentified man was on Sunday morning, last, found some miles away from the township of Mahdia, Region Eight.

The body being removed from the water

According to information received, passersby who were in that area saw the remains floating in a body of water and the police were alerted. When the lawmen arrived, the body was then removed from the water and transported to the mortuary.
There were no visible marks of violence, and it is believed that the man had perished during the flash flooding that recently occurred in Mahdia. A post mortem examination is yet to be done to determine the exact cause of death.
The deceased is believed to be a resident of Mahdia.
The massive flash flood had seriously affected over two dozen homes.
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been assessing the damage, with the aim of having the lives of residents of Mahdia returned to normalcy. The CDC, through the National Emergency Monitoring Systems (NEMS), is currently monitoring the rainfall levels.

More in this category

Sports

RHTYSC and Bakewell honour s Rose Hall Town Bakewell Second Division Team

RHTYSC and Bakewell honour s Rose Hall Town Bakewell Second Division...

May 28, 2019

Bakewell which has been the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Second Division Team since 2006, join ed hands with the Management of the Club to honour fifteen players...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Rupununi FA Strikers FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC notch wins

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

May 28, 2019

Schools Windball cricket underway in Upper East Bank Demerara Zone

Schools Windball cricket underway in Upper East...

May 28, 2019

Reds is 80 not out

Reds is 80 not out

May 28, 2019

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary/Independence Day of Sports – Berbice New Amsterdam (Secondary), McGowan (Primary) win School Athletics titles and cash

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary/Independence Day of...

May 28, 2019

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters overcome Everest Masters by 21 runs

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters overcome Everest Masters...

May 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • WHAT IS A MAJORITY OF ONE?

    The decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the no confidence vote of December 22, 2018, in Guyana’s National... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019