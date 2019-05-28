Schools Windball cricket underway in Upper East Bank Demerara Zone

Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:15 AM

Action in the Upper East Bank Demerara Zone of the 22nd Annual End of School Year (Edward Cobenna Memorial) Primary Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy continued with play at the Timehri Airport Ground.
But in actual action, Hauraruni Primary made 44-4 with Andre Alexander 20, Isaiah Ross 16, while Elijah Dhanraj took 2 wkts for Timehri Primary who replied with 45-1, Jadon Ceres 27 and E. Dhanraj 12 led the chase.
Supply Primary scored 74-2, Deon Scott 35, Kelion Daniels 20. Kuru Kuru Primary fell short at 65-7, Mark La Rose 16, Mark Adams 10; D. Scott took 3 wkts.
Kuru Kuru 67-3, Leneza Jeffrey 18, Natasha Anthony 13 went down to Hauraruni 69-1, Carlana Alexander 33 and Ciara Lindore 12.
Defending Champions Saint Mary’s Primary hit a speed bump in their defence after being restricted to 30-3. Supply romped to 33-0 with Allison Allicock 28 leading the way.
Action continues tomorrow from 9:30am at the same venue.

