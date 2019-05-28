RHTYSC and Bakewell honour s Rose Hall Town Bakewell Second Division Team

Bakewell which has been the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Second Division Team since 2006, join

ed hands with the Management of the Club to honour fifteen players of the team. The players under the Captaincy of Kevin Sinclair were honoured for their outstanding performances during the period January 1st 2018 to April, 2019. The Team during that period won six tournaments organised by the Berbice Cricket Board, while several of its players have gone on to represent Berbice and Guyana at different levels.

The Team during the period review won the countywide New Building Society 40-Overs Tournament, Magic Moments 20/20 Tournament, Naeem Nasir 5/5, Raffik Construction 100 Balls Tournament, Roy Fredericks Memorial Tournament and Rhonda Lewis Memorial 20/20 Tournament. Additionally, the Rose Hall Town Bakewell Under-17 Team defeated Albion Community Centre in the Final to also win the Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Tournament.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was very proud of the Bakewell Teams as they not only represent the Club and Sponsor’s Brand well on the cricket field but they were remarkable ambassadors off the field as well.

The players honoured were Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Surendra Kissoonlall, Kevlon Anderson, Kieth Simpson, Joshua Vantull, Joanthan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Sylus Tyndall, Erva Giddings, Chanderpaul Govindan, Sohil Shariff, Jai Tika, Kevin Ramnarine and Vikash Subramanie. The Management of the team: Keith Hicks, Ravindranauth Kissoonlall and Tyrone Pottaya were also honoured. The trio along with Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu are responsible for the daily operation of the ten Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Cricket Teams.

Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Mahendra Gopilall, Jonathan Rampersaud, Erva Giddings, Keith Simpson and Chanderpaul Govindan have gone on to play either for Berbice or Guyana at different levels, while the Bakewell Second Division Team also successfully completed dozens of personal developmental programmes. They include monthly Old Age Pensioners Breakfast Programme, Feeding of the Poor, Cricket Academy, Republic Bank Summer Camp, Christmas Village, Monthly Single Parent household, Food hampers, Medical Clinics, Anti Crime Posters, School bags Project, Fitness Walk among others.

Foster disclosed that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and Bakewell are very proud of the Team and would continue to invest heavily into its development. He urged the Teams to always strive for Excellence and most importantly to continue working as a collective unit. Special thanks was extended to Rajin Ganga and the Management of Bakewell for their support over the last twenty years. At the Ceremony, Kevin Sinclair was named Batsman of the Year, while Junior Sinclair copped the Bowler and Cricketer of the Year Award.