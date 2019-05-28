Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:11 AM

RFA/GFF Champions League Guyana Rush Saints beat Strikers FC to advance to semi finals

May 28, 2019

Two first half goals were all that was needed to take Guyana Rush Saints Football Club into the semi finals of the Rupununi Football Assoc

Romario Jose (right) and Franklin Parks – Guyana Rush Saints FC

iation Champions League sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation.
Playing at the Saints Ground, goals from Romario Jose in the 28th minute and Franklin Parks in the 37th, guided Guyana Rush Saints past a non-striking, Strikers FC. The semi finals would be played on June 1st and 2nd, next.
The other teams in the male semi finals are Harpy Eagles FC, Paiwomak Warriors FC and Titans FC. The final four in the Female segment of the League are Guyana Rush Saints FC, Strikers FC, Paiwomak Warriors FC and Flash United FC.

