Repackaging pesticide, toxic chemicals without permit is illegal – Board

The Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board is warning pharmacies, importers, distributors and others that it is illegal to r

epackage any pesticide or toxic chemical without possessing the relevant authorisations.

In a public notice on Sunday in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle, the Board said that the regulations has made it clear that the a person may not sell by wholesale or retail or store, package or manufacture a toxic chemical, except in premises licensed by the Board.

It was explained that a toxic chemical is “any disinfectant or any other substance known to be poisonous, corrosive, irritating, capable of causing a sensitive reaction or harmful to man or animal that is used in agriculture, the arts, commerce or industry, or for any domestic or other purpose, other than any antiseptic, drug or pesticide.”

Over the years, many of the communities, including rice-growing ones, would have seen the springing up of shops that sell pesticides in containers and sometimes in unmarked soda bottles.

The Board made it clear that it is mandated by the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Act 2000 (No. 13 of 2000) and its associate regulations 2004 (No. 8 of 2004) for the management of all pesticides and toxic chemicals in a lifecycle approach.

“This includes the manufacturing, import, export, distribution, sale, use, transport and storage of all pesticides and toxic chemicals.”

The Board said that the repackaging of toxic chemicals for resale without an Establishment Permit from the Board is in breach of the regulations.

“All importers, manufacturers, exporters, distributors, pharmacies of any individual or company desirous of repackaging toxic for resale must under the above-stated legislation apply to the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board, not later than August 31st, 2019 for an establishment permit. Persons found engaging in such activities after the notification period has expired shall be dealt with according to the provisions of the law,” the public notice said.

The Board has been fighting a battle also after a rise in the incidence of suicide using pesticide, in especially farming areas.