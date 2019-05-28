Region Four Education Dept. pays homage to 53 seniors for Independence

Under the leadership of acting Regional Education Officer (REdO), Ms. Tiffany Harvey, the Region Four Department of Education

held an event recently, which sought to honour 53 seniors.

The event, which was the first of its kind in Region Four, recognised the 53 seniors as part of Guyana’s 53rd Independence. Gracing the occasion were Regional Chairman, Ms. Genevieve Allen, Regional Executive Officer [REO], Ms. Pauline Lucas; Regional Vice Chairman, Earl Lambert, and several senior and junior officers from both the Department of Education and the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] administration.

Harvey said that the time has come for homage to be paid to the many men and women who through their tireless, unselfish and committed efforts have ensured that Guyana is a much better place today. She said that, “too many times the public tend to forget that had those gone before us not laid a foundation, then we would not be enjoying what we are doing today.”

“I firmly believe that you, our seniors have helped in the continued growth and development of this nation. As the Acting Regional Education Officer, I say thank you; however with Guyana celebrating its 53rd Independence, we have identified 53 persons who have served in various sectors to identify you today,” she said on Friday.

The honourees, who were all clueless as to why they were invited to the event held in the conference room of the Department of Education, were therefore shocked upon learning that they were being honoured with hampers and treated to scrumptious cuisine.

Regional Executive Officer [REO], Ms. Pauline Lucas, said that it was an emotional event as it allowed her and others within the region to express in a genuine way their thanks and gratitude for the services that were rendered by the seniors. She congratulated Harvey and team for the initiative, reassuring them that she stands ready to continue supporting such initiatives.

“This is a brilliant initiative, as many times persons are forgotten after they would have made significant contributions to the public service. It’s as though their contributions went in vain, and I am very happy today that the Department of Education and Miss Harvey have sought to remind you that we have not lost track that you made valuable contributions to the region and more so the country,” Lucas said.

The REO stressed the importance of recognising the seniors, stating that “as we reflect on Guyana’s i

ndependence, we must also recognise that the seniors, who are being honoured with others, have all played a part, and for that we would like the region to remain in a reflecting mood on the contributions of those who served in the early days.”

She further expressed congratulations to the 53 selected persons, declaring that they should feel a sense of satisfaction that their contributions and service have not gone in vain. She went on to urge them to continue shining their light in whatever little way that they can so as to continue effecting changes.

“I don’t know some of you, but because of your contributions I am living in a much better Guyana, and for that I say thank you. Many of you played very important roles in the education sector, in health, administration, community development and several other fields and while you are considered as

seniors, we at the Regional Democratic Council salute you for your years of service, for your contribution, dedication, love and discipline to this country we all call Guyana, that we love,” she declared.

Among the 53 recipients were former teachers, soldiers, nurses, administrative and clerical staff, among others.

Regional Chairman, Ms. Genevieve Allen, who delivered a reflection on what Independence meant to her, reminded all that she was a very young girl at school at the time. She reminisced on the many experiences and fond memories of her first independence, adding that in those days, the older folks had an active conversation with the younger generation.

The Regional Chairman said too that while there have been many changes and several generations later, she would like the present day ‘seniors’ to reignite this olden culture of talking to the young generations. It was this culture, she said, that helped to shape her into the woman she is today. She admitted that some of her former teachers were in the audience and she is grateful that the Education Department saw it fitting to recognise them.

The praises from the recipients were numerous, with several openly admitting that they had no idea that this was going to be held. Several said that they were emotional with the initiative, urging the Acting Regional Education Officer and team to continue it, with all agreeing that for too long the older folks who have contributed in a positive way are forgotten.

One former teacher declared, “I love this, as it is said ‘give me flowers while I am alive so that I can admire it, smell it and appreciate it’. I would like to say that the Department of Education has decided to give us our flowers while we are alive, instead of waiting until we are dead to sing praises, which are of no use then.”

Another added, “I am so thankful for this and I trust that God would continue to strengthen the people at the Region, as this gesture should be commended by all. However, I trust that next year, we can all have lunch together, while we reflect on our years working in the various sectors.” Several other recipients burst out in singing and some prayed as their way of stating their appreciation for the loving gesture.