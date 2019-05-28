Overpass elevators still not operational as May 26 deadline passes

Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
From all accounts it appears as if the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has failed in making operational the elevators at
several locations along the East Bank Demerara Highway.
After noticing that the elevators were still inactive after their June 2018 installation, Kaieteur News had sought a response from Minister of Public Infrastructure on the prolonged delay. Through his Public Relations Officer, Krest Cummings, the Minister had informed that both elevators and still inactive overpasses would have been officially commissioned and made operational before the May 26 Independence celebrations.
Cummings had informed also that once made operational, the elevators would have been manned around the clock by employees trained in its operations. These employees were supposed to be selected by management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, according to Cummings. She had also said that a special surveillance system will be created at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, and hooked up to units at the overpass locations to ensure effective monitoring of what goes on at the overpasses.
All overpasses and elevators – at Eccles, Houston, Diamond and Providence – were examined yesterday, and there were no signs of any operational activity, neither were the trained operators that were supposed to oversee 24 hours (around the clock) elevator functions present.
Sources at the Demerara Harbour Bridge yesterday could not say if any of their employees have been trained so far to operate the elevators, as was indicated by Cummings.
Via a telephone conversation yesterday, Cummings indicated that the surveillance system was up and running, but she failed to comment on whether there will be a new date for the commissioning of the elevators, or on what had caused the setbacks, if any, that prevented them from being operational on the promised May 26 deadline.
