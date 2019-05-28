Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Overpass elevators still not operational as May 26 deadline passes

May 28, 2019 News 0

From all accounts it appears as if the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has failed in making operational the elevators at
several locations along the East Bank Demerara Highway.

The eight overpass elevators were slated to be commissioned and fully operational before the May 26 Independence Celebrations.

After noticing that the elevators were still inactive after their June 2018 installation, Kaieteur News had sought a response from Minister of Public Infrastructure on the prolonged delay. Through his Public Relations Officer, Krest Cummings, the Minister had informed that both elevators and still inactive overpasses would have been officially commissioned and made operational before the May 26 Independence celebrations.
Cummings had informed also that once made operational, the elevators would have been manned around the clock by employees trained in its operations. These employees were supposed to be selected by management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, according to Cummings. She had also said that a special surveillance system will be created at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, and hooked up to units at the overpass locations to ensure effective monitoring of what goes on at the overpasses.
All overpasses and elevators – at Eccles, Houston, Diamond and Providence – were examined yesterday, and there were no signs of any operational activity, neither were the trained operators that were supposed to oversee 24 hours (around the clock) elevator functions present.
Sources at the Demerara Harbour Bridge yesterday could not say if any of their employees have been trained so far to operate the elevators, as was indicated by Cummings.
Via a telephone conversation yesterday, Cummings indicated that the surveillance system was up and running, but she failed to comment on whether there will be a new date for the commissioning of the elevators, or on what had caused the setbacks, if any, that prevented them from being operational on the promised May 26 deadline.

More in this category

Sports

RHTYSC and Bakewell honour s Rose Hall Town Bakewell Second Division Team

RHTYSC and Bakewell honour s Rose Hall Town Bakewell Second Division...

May 28, 2019

Bakewell which has been the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Second Division Team since 2006, join ed hands with the Management of the Club to honour fifteen players...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Rupununi FA Strikers FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC notch wins

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

May 28, 2019

Schools Windball cricket underway in Upper East Bank Demerara Zone

Schools Windball cricket underway in Upper East...

May 28, 2019

Reds is 80 not out

Reds is 80 not out

May 28, 2019

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary/Independence Day of Sports – Berbice New Amsterdam (Secondary), McGowan (Primary) win School Athletics titles and cash

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary/Independence Day of...

May 28, 2019

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters overcome Everest Masters by 21 runs

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters overcome Everest Masters...

May 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • WHAT IS A MAJORITY OF ONE?

    The decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the no confidence vote of December 22, 2018, in Guyana’s National... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019