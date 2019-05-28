Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Oil blocks probe… ExxonMobil willing to cooperate with SARA

May 28, 2019 News 0

ExxonMobil’s Head of Government and Public Affairs, Deedra Moe, says that the company would be willing to coopera

ExxonMobil’s Head of Government and Public Affairs, Deedra Moe

te with the State Asset Recovery Agency (SARA) which is probing the award of oil blocks it holds offshore Guyana.
The news of the investigation by SARA was first reported by Bloomberg.com, which quoted the agency’s head, Dr. Clive Thomas, as saying that the Stabroek, Kaieteur and Canje Blocks, all operated by ExxonMobil, will be part of the inquiry, as well as the Orinduik Block operated by Tullow. The Kaieteur and Canje Blocks were given out by the Ramotar administration just days before the 2015 General and Regional Elections.
Moe told Kaieteur News that the company has seen the media report on the issue, but it has not been contacted by the government in relation to it. The official stated nonetheless that, “ExxonMobil followed all applicable laws and regulations in acquiring its government approved licences.”
In the meantime, Head of Transparency International Guyana Inc. (TIGI), Dr. Troy Thomas, said that he is pleased with the recent disclosure that the award of offshore oil blocks to the likes of ExxonMobil is being probed by the State Asset Recovery Agency.
TIGI’s head said that the investigation is necessary since the circumstances under which the blocks were given out do raise concerns.
The TIGI Head had said, “…I know former President Donald Ramotar had rebutted arguments about the giveaway of our assets just before elections. But I think a full investigation would serve us well…The award of contracts should be an open process, especially as it relates to oil. I don’t think we can afford for contracts to be done in the dark.”
The official added, “At the end of the day, people have a right to know how their resources are being given out. So SARA is doing the right thing in this regard…”
The TIGI Head said that SARA’s investigation should also ascertain what scope there might be for reclaiming any of the offshore assets that were not awarded in a fair manner. He had said too, that the anti-corruption body should hire all the technical help it needs to ensure this investigation it is pursuing is a success as it is a matter of national interest.

