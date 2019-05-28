NAMILCO 50th Anniversary/Independence Day of Sports – Berbice New Amsterdam (Secondary), McGowan (Primary) win School Athletics titles and cash

New Amsterdam Secondary and McGowan Primary each carted off the top prize of $50,000 and three hundred (300) NAMILCO 50th Anniversary branded exercise books for winning the respective Secondary and Primary School titles when the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) hosted the first in a series of Day of Sports to celebrate this special milestone and Guyana’s Independence Anniversary.

Witnessed by Managing Director Bert Sukhai, Assistant Managing Director Automaram Lakeram, Finance Controller Fitzroy McLeod and Consultant Affeeze Khan, a packed and entertaining day of sports was had with volleyball and an exciting 6-overs softball cricket match permeating the day’s action.

Sukhai, speaking at the opening ceremony expressed his company’s delight to be giving back to society by empowering the youths through sports. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Hilbert Foster and his team at the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) for organizing the day’s activities with the Guyana Teachers Union Berbice Branch running the athletics, while the Berbice Volleyball Association took care of their sport.

Sukhai, who also informed the gathering that Berbice is very close to his heart as he is a son of the soil, will continue to assist where ever and whenever possible in the continued development of the county.

Foster in remarks expressed thanks to Sukhai and NAMILCO for committed and unflinching support to the RHTY&SC over the years, noting that they have never been turned down for any assistance since the two entities have been in partnership.

Also being a part of the day’s activities was close to 100 NAMILCO Staff members who were transported to the venue by the Company

to be part of the proceedings which got underway with a six-over softball cricket match between the Rose Hall Town Pepsi Team and NAMILCO.

The home team took first strike and rattled up 105-3 off their 6 overs led by a swashbuckling 77 from Tyrese Sealey, Jai Tika was unbeaten on 11; Automaram Lakeram and B. Daw took one wicket each for 11 and 17 runs apiece.

When NAMILCO took to the crease to commence their pursuit of 106 off 36-balls, the home team felt that it would have been a walk in the park for them but they were left surprised as some poor tactical decisions of the part of the visitors cost them the match in the end as they fell short by 10 runs.

NAMICO gathered 95 runs losing the same three wickets as RHT Pepsi along the way. Allan Charles smashed 39 and was unfortunately run out in the final over, another batter failing to sacrifice his wicket, deciding to remain in his crease in pursuit of a second run.

Bernard had given the chase a solid foundation with a robust 21, while Affeeze Khan who opened the

batting fell with one ball remaining for 10. Sealey was named man-of-the-match for his 77.

Volleyball

The Female Volleyball competition was a two-man Beach showdown between Anesha and Fernandes who got the better of Philana and Crystal, 25-22 to pocket the winning cash prize.

The male segment attracted five teams battling namely, Port Mourant Training Center 1, Three Doors Strikers, #52 Recruits, Black Bush and Lower Corentyne Secondary.

When the final set was completed, Port Mourant Training Center emerged as champions defeating #52 Recruits 30-23. The third place went to Black Bush which beat Three Doors Strikers by a similar 30-23 score line.

Athletics

There were some exciting races during the day’s activities which got under way just around midday owing the overnight showers which had left the ground somewhat soggy but brilliant sunshine and consistent winds across the Alb

ion sward allowed for some thrilling races between six Primary and seven Secondary Schools.

The only listed event that was scratched off the programme was the male and female cycling races. But that apart, the students, teachers and fans present enjoyed the rivalry.

In the battle for the top prize of $50,000 amongst the Primary Schools, McGowan won narrowly with 77 points from All Saints which accumulated 75 followed by Port Mourant – PM (73), Leeds and Cropper (60 each) and Rose Hall Town bringing up the rear on 40 points.

Emerging as the top Secondary School on the day was New Amsterdam which tallied 134 points and was followed by Central (112), Corentyne Comprehensive (105), J. C Chandisingh (84), Manchester (73), Port Mourant (68) and Lower Corentyne with 52.

The top two boys and girls in both the Secondary and Primary events were presented with cash prizes, while the third place attracted a medal as did second place with the first place athlete receiving a trophy.

Each athlete was also presented with a NAMILCO Special Edition Almanac; staff members of the

company assisted with the presentation of prizes.

Following are the results for the Individual events:

Primary School Results

Event Top Three Placing

800m Boys Ryan Smartt (Mc Gowan), Royan Captain (All Saints), Nicholas Lepps (Cropper)

800m Girls Syesha McPhoy (Mc Gowan), Christina Leitch (PM), Tasianna De

Santos (Leeds)

100m Boys Neron Wilson (PM), Clevon Cort (All Saints), Damian Tillakram (Rose Hall)

100m Girls Junelly Paddy (Cropper), Leandre Bennett (Mc Gowan), Kaydann Lord (Rose

Hall)

1200m Boys Joshawn Marshall (Leeds), Ryan Smartt (McGowan), Allister Amsterdam (All

Saints)

200m Boys Keon James (PM), Jaden Trellis (All Saints), Gary Williams (Cropper)

200m Girls Leandra Bennett (McGowan), Shellyann Sampson (All Saints), Judetta Joseph

(Cropper)

400m Boys Keyon James (PM), Jamal Arokium (Rose Hall), Seth Campbell (McGowan)

400m Girls Shellyann Sampson (All Saints), Suesha McPhoy (Mc Gowan), Christina Leitch

(PM)

4×100 Boys Cropper, Leeds, Port Mourant

4×100 Girls All Saints, Port Mourant, Leeds

Secondary School Results

100m Boys Jequan Vogat (Central Corentyne), Simon Shepherd (JC Chandisingh), Andre

Harry (PM)

100m Girls Alicio Shepherd (Lower Corentyne), Celene Charles (Corentyne Comprehensive),

Alisa Henry (New Amsterdam)

1500m Boys Dermont La Rose (PM), Jevon Crandon (Manchester), Daniel Leitch (Central

Corentyne)

1500m Girls Naomi Paddy (New Amsterdam), Alia Davis (PM), Odess George (Central

Corentyne)

200m Boys Simeon Shepherd (JC Chandisingh), Job Fraser (New Amsterdam), Jaheim

Munroe (Manchester)

200m Girls Alicia Shepherd (Lower Corentyne), Putrina Sullivan (Corentyne

Comprehensive), Alia Barnwell (Manchester)

High Jump Dorian Leitch (New Amsterdam), Trendy Grey (Central Corentyne), Jevon

Boys Crandon (Manchester)

High Jump Tamia Mendonca (Central Corentyne), Shania Fraser (Port Mourant)

Girls

800m Boys Christoff Shepherd (Lower Corentyne), Benacko Roberts (New Amsterdam),

Warren Crandon (Corentyne Comprehensive)

800m Girls Alia Davis (Port Mourant), Odessa George (Central Corentyne), Tamany Mc

Phoy (Manchester)

Discuss Boys Shaquan Lucas (New Amsterdam), Akeem Fraser (Corentyne Comprehensive),

Jai Tika (Port Mourant)

Discuss Girls Natalia Edwards (Corentyne Comprehensive), Tiana Cort (JC Chandisingh),

Kayla Carmichael (New Amsterdam)

4x400m Boys JC Chandisingh (p. Stephen, S. Shepherd, J. Lamb, J. Holligar), New Amsterdam

(D. Leitch, J. Fraser, T. Roberts, S. Lucas), Central Corentyne (J. Leitch, S.

Fortune, R. Captain, S. Bourne)

4x400m Girls Corentyne Comprehensive, Central Corentyne

Shot Putt Justin Edwards (New Amsterdam), Mahandra Gopilall (Corentyne

Boys Comprehensive), Jason Leitch (Central Corentyne)

Javelin Boys Nicholas Crandon (JC Chandisingh), Shaquan Lucas (New Amsterdam), Akeem

Fraser (Corentyne Comprehensive)

Javelin Girls Lashanda Punch (Manchester), Shania Fraser (Port Mourant), A. Munisar (New

Amsterdam)

400m Boys Joshua Lam (JC Chandisingh), Job Fraser (New Amsterdam), J. Vogle

(Manchester)

400m Girls Putrina Sulivan (Corentyne Comprehensive),Alisa Henry (New Amsterdam), A.

Peters (Central Corentyne)

4x100m Boys JC Chandisingh (J. Lam, S. Shepherd, K. Pestano, J. Holigar), New Amsterdam

(S. Lucas, D. Leitch, T. Roberts, B. Roberts), Corentyne Comprehensive (A. Paul,

U. Binda, S. Charles, N. Chisholm)

4x100m Girls Corentyne Comprehensive (P. Sullivan, R. Crawford, C. Charles, C. Richards),

Manchester (A. Gray, A. Barnwell, T. Mc Phoy, L. Punch), New Amsterdam (N.

Paddy, A. Henry, L. Carmichael, M. Munroe)

