More than 1,000 visually impaired in Region Three – Survey

In observance of Blindness Awareness Month, May 1- 31, the National Commission on Disability recently posted results of a National Household Survey on Persons with Disabilities (NHSPWD). This survey was conducted during the years of 2016- 2017 across five regions in Guyana.

In the Essequibo Islands of West Demerara, Region 3, surveys were conducted during the period July 11- September 10, 2017. 1,045 individuals were found to be visually impaired and 75 persons totally blind. Among the five regions, this was the highest recording of visually impaired persons.

In Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region 2, the survey was conducted during the period May 17- June 23 2017. 213 persons were determined as being visually impaired and 75 persons blind.

In Mahaica-Berbice, Region 5, surveys were conducted during the period April 13 – June 21 2017. The data presented that 229 persons are visually impaired, with 67 persons are blind.

In East-Berbice Corentyne, Region 6, surveys were conducted during the period September 26- November 30, 2016. It was presented that 939 persons reside there are visually impaired, while 108 of those residents are blind. Thus, Region 6 recorded the highest number of individuals who are blind.

Finally, in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo of Region 9, the surveys that were conducted during the period July 11- September 10, 2017 presented that 429 persons are visually impaired while 61 of those individuals within that region are blind.