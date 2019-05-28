Missing canecutter’s partly decomposed body found in canal

The partly decomposed body of 56-year-old Hukumchan Inshanally called “Sugrim” and “Oil”, a canecutter attached to the Albion Estate, was discovered in a canal at the Hampshire backlands yesterday afternoon just after 13:00 hrs by estate workers. He had been missing since Friday.

Speaking from their residence at Lot 4 ‘C’ Persaud Street, Rose Hall Town, the wife of the dead man, Sharda Inshanally, stressed that they are holding the estate management responsible for her husband’s death since he had already concluded his day’s work, but was reportedly asked to do some extra work (cut vines and bush).

According to the woman, last Friday morning she prepared breakfast and lunch for him to take to work and he had told her that he would return early.

“Friday morning, I woke and I made roti for him because he said he coming back early, I got up and made it, and I had some pumpkin and carilla and he carry it. He tell me seh he coming back early, because Friday coming we suppose to do a Hawan (service) from my birthday, so he tell me let me go and buy up the drinks and stuff and let my son bring it home,” she recalled.

She said after he left and time had elapsed, she began to get worried, so she sent their son to some of his co

lleagues’ home to inquire if they had completed the day’s work, but all said that they returned home early and that they did not see her husband at work that day.

“When my son go and check the third workman, he too seh he come home early and dem nah see he, and that my husband did not work with dem that morning”. She said she made a check at another workman’s house, and he too said the same, but this only made her even more suspicious that something had happened to her husband.

It was after night stepped in that the daughter-in-law and son of the man lodged a missing person report at the Rose Hall Town Outpost.

“We started to search all over without the police, because they did not even attempt to help search, and an estate boat come down and search and they didn’t find him. Since Friday dem searching without the police, until today when dem estate people call and say they find he body”, the grieving wife disclosed. He was discovered su

bmerged in a canal at the Hampshire backlands with his clothing, work haversack and his tools, but his body was already in a state of decomposition.

The woman explained that prior to her husband’s body being found, the gang foreman had visited her home Friday night when he went missing and told her that her husband had worked that morning, since he had booked his name and passed the work completed. She then questioned why workers had claimed that he did not work with them.

She also stated that the foreman told her that Hukumchan ventured in one direction near the canal to work, while the other workers went a different route.

“My husband doesn’t know how to swim, so why would he cross the canal alone in another direction?” she asked. The woman also learnt that after her husband completed his day’s work, the Foreman had asked him to clear some “vines and bushes”, but he (the foreman) left and when he returned Hukumchan was nowhere to be found.

“How he can lef my husband unsupervised to do that alone and it was extra work he had him doing? They are responsible for my husband’s death and I want justice”, she cried.

Hukumchan, who worked with the Estate for over 30 years, shares two children with his wife. He was described as a peaceful, hardworking and kind individual.

“He never sleep out, never go rum shop, from work he does go buy cigarette and come home. Me and he does go upstairs when we finish eating dinner and watch news and then it’s bed time”, his wife told this publication. She is calling for a thorough investigation to be conducted into her husband’s death.

His body is currently at the Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.