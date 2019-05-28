Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:12 AM

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters overcome Everest Masters by 21 runs

May 28, 2019 Sports 0

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters beat Everest Masters by 21 runs when the teams collided in the Ronald Jaisingh 50th birth anniversary 25-over fixture recently at the Everest CC.

The victorious Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters team.

Batting first after winning the toss, the visitors were off to a slow start and at the end of the fifteenth over were 82 for 2; however they gathered momentum and eventually finished at 180 for 6.
Chabiraj Ramcharran top scored with a workmanlike 73, which included four fours and six sixes, while Sham Persaud made 24 not out, Jetendra Kishore 21 and Muneshwar Balgobin 20.
Imtiaz Sadik was the pick of the bowlers for the host with 3-33 from his five overs.
In reply, Everest Masters were made to work hard for their runs, but it could have been an early finish had Meten-Meer-Zorg held on to their catches.
Saheed Mohamed and Hemraj Garbarran put on 45 for the second wicket before Mohamed was caught on boundary for 47 which included three fours and a similar number of sixes. After the fall of Mohamed’s wicket, Garbarran continued to fight for his team, but was caught for a well played 78, with seven fours and two sixes. No other batsman managed to reach fifteen as Everest Masters ended on 159-8. Sham Persaud was excellent with the ball picking up 3-25 and Vinod Rajkumar had 2-28.
The game was sponsored by Trophy Stall.

