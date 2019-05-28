Johnny Braff’s Night Shelter

DEAR EDITOR,

On May 4th 2019, Freddie Kissoon wrote an article on Johnny Braff entitled “Johnny Braff: An autograph from a bed that breaks the heart”. Yep! It broke my heart and my comments on the article were “This has moved me, for I knew Johnny Braff before and after becoming famous.

I will arrange for sheet and pillows for him right away. My heart bleeds at reading this.

The last time I encountered him was in New York many moons ago. How life changes…how life changes… my, my!”

Indeed life changes, so pleasing it was to me to see that Johnny Braff finally did get a national award, that of a Medal of Service. I felt and still feel good. Freddie probably helped via his article!

Now some disappointment did set in for my efforts to send that pillow and sheet for Johnny Braff. I have met unbelievable difficulties. Unbelievable that I wonder what is the matter with Guyanese people?

Firstly, the four folks I contacted via WhatsApp, do not read Freddie! So, they knew nothing about the state of Johnny Braff.

Secondly, I asked each one to get me the exact address and exact name of the shelter so that I could ‘Laparkan’ the items. Unbelievably, none of them could get it!!

Thirdly, one of the folks after some prodding by me, did make very serious efforts to get the address of the shelter as being, East La Penitence Night Shelter, Arapaima Street, East La Penitence (next door to the Police Station), with a Miss Neblett as the contact person.

Fourthly, that person advised to forget ‘the Laparkan the items’ as Johnny Braff is in no condition to deal with Laparkan.

Fifthly and finally, yesterday the 26th May, I got a relative to take a brand new sheet and brand new pillow to the shelter for Johnny Braff, only to be told to come back another time, as the contact person Miss Neblett was not present!!

Yikes! Can you believe that?

So what happens to Johnny Braff when that contact person is not there? Yes… my heart bleeds on…and my mind asks what does a night shelter do in Guyana?

Carl Veecock