How will changes at the EU Parliament impact Guyana?

DEAR EDITOR,

The recent results in the European Parliamentary elections have thrown up some interesting dynamics. In the UK elections, both the Conservative and the Labour parties performed poorly. The Brexit Party received the most votes which is indicative of the strong pro-Brexit sentiments among a significant segment of the electorate in the UK.

In the rest of Europe, the results were somewhat mixed with significant support for parties on both sides of the ideological divide. Liberals and the Green parties also did well which could fundamentally alter the power equation in the European Parliament.

Of particular interest is the election results in Romania in which the ruling Socialist Democratic Party saw a steep reduction in the number of votes obtained due in large measure to corruption allegations against senior government officials. Voters also rejected, in a simultaneously run referendum, legislation aimed at giving the government sweeping powers to reform the judicial system and to pardon those found guilty on corruption charges. It was not accidental therefore that immediately following the election results, the Supreme Court upheld a sentence of three and a half years in prison against the leader of the ruling Socialist Democratic Party Liviu Dragnea on corruption allegations.

These are indeed exciting times. One thing, however, remains certain and that is the inevitability of change. How will changes at the EU Parliament impact on relationship with Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean? Will there be a tendency towards greater Eurocentrism and a corresponding decline in developmental assistance for the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries? These remain questions, which can only be answered with the passage of time.

Hydar Ally