Guyana/Suriname ferry service suspended …as MV Canawaima encounters ‘serious mechanical issues’

The daily ingress and egress from the Moleson Creek Ferry Stelling is currently at a halt after the lone ferry MV Canawaima encountered serious mechanical issues, forcing it to be shut down. The ferry which has been in operation for over 15 years has recently experienced short-term shutdowns, but would normally get back up and running within a short period of time. However, this time around it failed to do so.

The service which is beneficial to both Guyanese and Surinamese will now present “a terrible inconvenience”, the Regional Chairman David Armogan said. He opined that the current situation the Ferry Stelling is faced with “should not have been allowed to happen in the first place”.

According to Armogan, both Suriname and the Government of Guyana, who are responsible for the maintenance of the Ferry, “should have looked at ways of maintaining and upgrading it so it would not have reached to this stage. It’s as if they were waiting for this to happen rather than trying to remedy the minor issues”.

He explained that with the ferry down, many persons including traders from both Guyana and Suriname coming in and heading out from that point will be put at a disadvantage.

The ‘backtrack’, I foresee, will be a bit more busy now, since people will have to resort to that route, and they will also have to bring back the launch service until this is fixed”.

He stressed that it is an unfortunate development that could have been avoided if closer attention was paid to upgrading the service.

Meanwhile, in a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), it was stated that the operations have been suspended from yesterday until further notice. The Terminal Manager, Gale Culley-Greene, had stated that the ferry had been experiencing mechanical difficulties for a while now and as such a decision was taken to have the vessel assessed and repaired.

The vessel is currently docked and a replacement vessel is expected to be sought in the interim.