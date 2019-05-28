Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:16 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Grove police pickup crashes into two cars after “chase”

May 28, 2019 News 0

A police pickup from the Grove Police Station, East Bank Demerara, suffered significant damage yesterday after crashing into two cars along the Diamond Access Road.
According to residents, the early morning incident involving the Tunland pickup, PWW 5428, occurred at the corner of 7th Avenue.
The police pickup crashed into a Toyota wagon and what appeared to be a Toyota 192.
Police ranks from the pickup claimed that they were chasing a vehicle when they were “braced” off the road.
The residents are questioning who will pay compensation. (Guyanese Critic photos)

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Rupununi FA Strikers FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC notch wins

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Rupununi FA...

May 28, 2019

The 50th Anniversary edition of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 League kicked off in the Rupununi Footba ll Association last week saw Strikers Football Club and Paiwomak Warriors...
Read More
Schools Windball cricket underway in Upper East Bank Demerara Zone

Schools Windball cricket underway in Upper East...

May 28, 2019

Reds is 80 not out

Reds is 80 not out

May 28, 2019

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary/Independence Day of Sports – Berbice New Amsterdam (Secondary), McGowan (Primary) win School Athletics titles and cash

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary/Independence Day of...

May 28, 2019

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters overcome Everest Masters by 21 runs

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters overcome Everest Masters...

May 28, 2019

RFA/GFF Champions League Guyana Rush Saints beat Strikers FC to advance to semi finals

RFA/GFF Champions League Guyana Rush Saints beat...

May 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019