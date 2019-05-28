Grove police pickup crashes into two cars after “chase”

Latest update May 28th, 2019 12:16 AM
A police pickup from the Grove Police Station, East Bank Demerara, suffered significant damage yesterday after crashing into two cars along the Diamond Access Road.
According to residents, the early morning incident involving the Tunland pickup, PWW 5428, occurred at the corner of 7th Avenue.
The police pickup crashed into a Toyota wagon and what appeared to be a Toyota 192.
Police ranks from the pickup claimed that they were chasing a vehicle when they were “braced” off the road.
The residents are questioning who will pay compensation. (Guyanese Critic photos)
