Good use of money

DEAR EDITOR,

I took note of the accusations brought against the government of Guyana of using national resources to cover the Buju Bantan show in Georgetown. My honest opinion on the issue however is , that I wish that all governments will take such bold steps to put funding into sponsoring individuals with messages that can stop the decay of our society.

Who so ever it was that paid the bill to get this, musician to go against fellow artists by calling for peace instead of promoting gun violence, have definitely put money to good use.

What was done in Guyana by this legendary musician at this time if Guyana’s 53 independence anniversary is definitely his best performance,and has definitely cause him in my book to be deserving of the Ambassador to the Caribbean title.

His recognition of the great work done by President Granger to unite the people of Guyana was also commendable. So also were his visits to the poor and underprivileged.

May such efforts to unite the people of Guyana continue, and may Buju’s call for non violence be heard by all Caribbean youth.

From a child I have heard its said ,”Give Jack his Jacket.” To those whose initiative it was to make Buju’s visit to Guyana more than a jump and wine affair, you have done a great job. The Guyanese people applaud you.

Apostle Adrian Wade