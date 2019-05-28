Carnival come and Guyana light up

Independence come and gone. People come from farrin like ants coming to sugar. And dem boys coulda spot dem from a mile off. Dem look different; dem dress different and dem always wiping dem face when dem deh pon de road.

Is a nice thing, though, because when nuff of dem leff Guyana dem swear dem wouldn’t come back, how Guyana is a deh bad country. At de time, Jagdeo was running de country. Dat is something he never admit—dat people run out de country like when mosquito running from Baygon.

Dis carnival week expose de amount of money in de country. Machel Montano come and nuff people go—not only de foreigners. Dem boys hear was couple thousand and dat cost money.

Dem had j’ouvert—nuff j’ouvert, and all had plenty people. Again, dat cost money. Dem had show at de National Park and then dem had Buju. Dat was de show. Dem boys hear 24,000 people been deh. De story was dat de government buy 8,000 tickets fuh share out.

When dem boys hear dat dem come to de conclusion dat somebody wasting oil money. Dem trying to find out if is true and people laughing dem. One lady ask dem if dem believe in jumbie.

But is how G/T suddenly become full of people. It already had dem Cubans and Venezuelans and Brazilians. Then de farrin Guyanese come.

Lang time, people use to stay wid family, but these days is either de family house not good enough or dem who come get sophisticated. Dem stay in hotel till nearly all de rooms was booked. But is de taxi service dat mek dem boys shake dem head.

Normal people calling fuh taxi and can’t get. Dat is when dem boys realize dat Guyana only believe it got taxi service. Locals couldn’t get a taxi but since a farriner call, taxi tun up. Fuh dem, de price was cheap. A drop cost dem US$3. De same drop in Uncle Sam woulda cost dem US$20.

De money flow and people does seh how Guyana don’t have money.

Talk half and mek every day Carnival.