“Badness is not it” – Buju Banton spreads “positive message” to youths during community visits

Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency, Simona Charles-Broomes, on Sunday afternoon, along with Jamaican dancehall

and reggae superstar, Mark Myrie, popularly known as Buju Banton, visited the communities of Leopold Street, Charlestown and Tiger Bay in Georgetown, and Victoria on the East Coast Demerara, where they interacted with young people.

During their visit to Victoria, the duo met with members of the Rastafarian community and discussed the many advancements that have occurred over the years, as well as the challenges facing them.

Minister Broomes, according to a Ministry of the Presidency statement, assured them that the Government will continue to develop communities across the country and that theirs would not be left behind.

The Minister, in an invited comment, said the walkabout with Buju Banton was geared at spreading positive messages to the youths of the communities visited.

“We share the same vision for young people and today’s activity was aimed at providing words of encouragement to them. We took a message of encouragement to the youths in their language, in their spaces,” she said, while thanking the Jamaican artiste for meeting some of the country’s youth.

Meanwhile, Buju Banton reminded the youth who he interacted with that a life of crime and violence ought not to be their desired path. “Badness is not it,” said Buju Banton.

While visiting the Rastafarian community in Victoria, Jamaican artiste stressed the importance of having programmes, which can enlighten youth and propel them to a positive future. He also urged for the community to continue being self-sufficient and singled out agriculture as a cornerstone of a healthy community and by extension, country.

Buju Banton arrived in Guyana on Friday afternoon to perform at Saturday’s much anticipated ‘I am Legend’ show, which was part of this year’s Guyana Carnival activities, held at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.