Two big man got time to play dolly house

When big people behave like li’l children, dem does look really stupid. Imagine big man running and ducking behind post hollering ‘Bang! Bang! Dem shooting gun wid dem mouth as if dem playing ‘war break.’

Or imagine two big woman sitting pon somebody front step playing dolly house. Don’t worry wid de suck finger. Dem boys does see nuff big woman sucking dem finger.

Dem also see big men playing young boys going after young girls. Nuff of dem does get bite and then dem want to kill.

Dis time dem got two big men who pelting each odda fuh no reason except wha dem know. One of dem always picking on people. People don’t have to tell him anything. He just got to watch dem and then he start to attack. When dem knock back, dis man does run and complain.

De man attack Ralphie; he attack Benschop, he attack magistrates. More recently, he pick pon he own friend. Like two women showing off dem underwear, de two big men carry on. Who know who do what and didn’t seh nutten, who had to protect who and who don’t understand is de kinda things is wha dem talking about.

De Waterfalls paper was de fighting ground. De two big men got a column in de paper. Dat ain’t enough. Dem tek up space in de letter pages.

Dem boys hear when de people at de paper seh enough is enough. De nonsense done. De bosses at de Waterfalls paper seh de two big men can carry on dem fight in anodda newspaper.

Dem boys want to know if enough things don’t exist to keep people busy. People can go and drink. If dem don’t want to drink, dem can go to de movies or meet some woman and talk to she till dem tongue drop out.

To sit down and write cussing people is boring. It also dangerous. Dem boys only hope dat somebody who get attack don’t tek it pon heself and get violent.

At least de Waterfalls paper keeping out.

Talk half and help two big men play dolly house.