Sentinel Security Inc onboard with AP Invitational in major way

Sentinel Security Inc, a returning sponsor of the Aliann Pompey Invitational has committed to the event in a major way for 2019.

Regarded as the biggest track and field event in Guyana, the Aliann Pompey Invitational will pay any female athlete of Guyanese origin $200,000 (USD $1,000) should they be able to break any national record.

The fantastic opportunity for the national women was made possible by Sentinel Security Inc and Aliann Pompey was ecstatic about the development.

“Yesterday (Friday) I watched Guyana’s Olympian Aliyah Abrams run 51.63 seconds over 400m and I saw my national record flash before my eyes. It’s won’t stand much longer – we have a tremendous group of young athletes coming up and believe me they are thoroughly motivated to rewrite the record books.

“I am thrilled that Sentinel Security Inc. sees the value in supporting our athletes at this level. One of the principles on which this competition was initially founded is to provide not only a platform for our athletes, but a way for them to make a living from this sport; starting here. At the end of it all, it’s a job. The satisfaction from representing the Golden Arrowhead is incomparable. To be able to earn a living doing so is something we need to do for our athletes,” Pompey started.

Executive Director of Sentinel Security Noreen Gaskin was nothing but complimentary of the AP Invitational and the development it fosters for Guyanese athletes.

“Sentinel Security Inc has always held the vision that supporting the development of Sports is not only a corporate commitment, but also vital for the improvement of Sports as a whole and Athletes in Guyana.

“Providing resources to those associated with organising events towards this eventual achievement is a priority. We have always demonstrated this through various and varying efforts, and are particularly thrilled with the initiative of Ms Aliann Pompey. In fact, Sentinel feels that she shares its vision aptly and stands ready to support her in her venture and calls on others to recognise and support her for the development of Sports in our Nation,” Gaskin highlighted.

Meanwhile, other sponsors singing on with the event to date are the Guyana Olympic Association, Banks DIH, the Athletics Association of Guyana, IAAF, ConSudAtle, Ministry of Education, SleepIn Hotel and Casino, Star Party Rentals, National Sport Commission, Quality Plus Fast Foods and the Ministry of Communities (Green Generation Guyana).

The AP Invitational is set for July sixth at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora and will feature Guyana’s top athletes.