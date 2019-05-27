Port Kaituma church gives out ‘survival hampers’ to Venezuelan migrants

Refugees fleeing Venezuela’s ongoing economic collapse are crossing over into Guyana’s hinterland to escape famine, political chaos and poverty. They are in search of a better life and many government and non-governmental organizations have come to their aid. One such organization is Shepherd’s Touch Ministry, a church located in Port Kaituma, Region One.

According to pastor of the church, Jose Francis, his congregation has been assisting the migrants ever since their influx into Guyana.

“We (the church) realized that the Venezuelans are coming in by the numbers due to the crisis in their country,” Francis said.

“There are a lot of families here. Babies, pregnant women and they are coming over for help. As a church we have decided to be a blessing to them, not only in giving them stuff but lecturing to them and providing temporary jobs. We are getting them into schools so that they can be a part of what is happening in our culture. We Guyanese are very loving people. These people are human beings and they need our help.”

In continuing its humanitarian efforts, the church distributed hampers consisting of beans, rice, flour, blankets, clothing, shoes and coolers to the migrants, most of whom had attended Saturday’s church service.

Pastor Francis added, “We do this for people who are in need around the community. As a church we have a programme called ‘Love in the Club’. People would come together and donate aji, cubes and so on.”

He noted that most of the families consist of young children who have been enrolled in schools in the community. He explained that though there is a language barrier, “we pay a young man a stipend to teach them our language.” Pastor Francis said that they are working on a system to introduce Spanish in the schools’ curriculum.

“Yes we have Guyanese who are in need. But this is a situation in which these folks really need our help. Most of them do not have families and friends here and would get into prostitution and would be taken advantage of.”

In this regard, Pastor Francis said that the church is working on creating more jobs for them.

“The church has a weeding machine and we would employ some of them as handymen and gave them stipends. These are jobs most of the persons in the community do not want to take. And the women we would employ them as cleaners because they are desperately in need of help.”

Pastor Francis disclosed that many non-governmental organizations like Food for the Poor have come on board. As such, he is calling on other organizations and individuals to assist a worthy cause. In February, the National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee disclosed that there are 5,123 documented Venezuelan migrants here. It was also disclosed that the Barima-Waini (Region One) continues to receive the largest number of migrants.

In addition, the Ministry of Social Protection says it is working to ensure that returning Guyanese are registered at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) so that they can be issued national identification cards, which will enable them to benefit from public assistance, once the relevant criteria are met.