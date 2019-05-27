Order restored at UG after bomb threat

Operations are now moving smoothly at the University of Guyana, after a bomb scare last Friday, brought functions to a temporary closure.

On Saturday the Guyana Police Force’s Bomb Unit gave the institution the ‘all clear’ signal which saw the Turkeyen Campus location resuming its functions.

According to a media release from the tertiary institution, UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Ivelaw Griffith, expressed his gratitude, upon discovering the threat was a hoax, and applauded members of the Guyana Police Force for their promptness in responding to the situation and extending professional assistance.

He was also of high praise of students and staff for responding to the incident with calm, noting that such inconsiderate and dangerous acts often result in considerable physical and psychological stress, and can disrupt the lives of thousands of students, and dozens of invigilators.

He explained that a detailed search of the entire campus on Friday revealed neither explosives nor any suspicious packages or items.

Meanwhile, Registrar of UG, Dr. Nigel Gravesande has indicated that disruptions caused by the bomb scare saw temporary setbacks for the orchestration of final examinations, but added that the safety and security of students was always the institution’s priority concern.

Examinations that were scheduled for Saturday last will be advertised by the Office of Examinations to guide students, while a new date for those that were scheduled for last Friday will announced early this week.

Additionally, the University is requesting that if anyone has information regarding the bomb threat to make contact with the University Safety and Security Officer on 623-9979 or the nearest police station.

On Friday, May 24, 2019, the Police Bomb Unit and the Guyana Fire Service responded to a report of a bomb threat at the facility. The threat was issued via social media around 10:45 hours. The campus was evacuated and examinations were cancelled as a precautionary measure and a search of the premises was conducted by the Officers.