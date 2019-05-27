Youths take the lead at 53rd Independence Flag Raising – many overwhelmed by the historic occasion

They came prepared, some dressed in their various uniforms; khaki and white with yellow scarves, brown and cream, black and white, and blue and white with matching berets and sashes laden with badges of honour and excellence and others displaying Guyana’s rich national colours in their various dance costumes.

This day, already significant, would hold even more meaning for those young people, who were given the opportunity to lead the flag raising celebration at D’Urban Park yesterday.

St. Roses High School student Christopher Rajpersaud performed the universal prayer, while his fellow schoolmate, Latiefa Agard recited the National Pledge. Meanwhile, St. Joseph High School’s banner flew high as one of its own, Natoya Da Silva officiated the proceedings from opening through end.

Perhaps the cherry on top this rich colourful cake of green, white, gold, black and red, was two youngsters performing the role usually reserved for officers of the Guyana Defence Force, that of hoisting the Golden Arrowhead.

Some were moved to tears by the historic event.

The event which began just after 10 hours ran smoothly with His Excellency, President David Granger and Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, along with other government ministers, officials and scores of spectators, enjoying the notably hot Georgetown weather.

Eighteen-year-old Joel Charles of Roxanne Burnham Gardens said he was happy to attend yesterday’s celebration, and was especially happy with the role that his fellow youths played.

“It was actually nice; I have not been here for a little while,” he stated.

Twelve-year-old Josiah Dial from West Demerara Secondary School, who sang with the choir said that it was indeed an honour to be part of this year’s Independence celebrations.

“When I was in school, I never really paid attention to the anthem but that has since changed…This is actually my first flag raising,” he noted.

Another lad, 18-year-old Joshua Jondell, visiting from overseas said too that it was indeed an honour to be a part of the celebrations today.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, took the time to wish all Guyanese a Happy 53rd Independence Anniversary, adding that Guyana is a blessed nation.

His Cabinet colleague, Ronald Bulkan said, “It was a fantastic programme that celebrated the essence of our Guyanese culture,” as he expressed a great sense of joy and pride being a part of celebrations.