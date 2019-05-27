Metro Office and Computer Supplies renews sponsorship of RHTYSC, MS Female Team

Stationery giants Metro Office and Computer Supplies last Sunday renewed their long standing sponsorship of Guyana’s only Female Cricket Team, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Metro Female Team. The Company has been sponsoring the team since its formation in 2009. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, the only youth and sport organisation in the history of Guyana to ever receive a National Award has invested heavily into its female team over the years.

Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS stated that the Club would continue to invest into female cricket and hailed the continued cooperation of Metro. The Team, Foster stated, has made the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club very proud over the years and even won the only National Female Championship to ever be organised by the Guyana Cricket Board in 2009. Over the years, the Rose Hall Town Metro Female Team has proven to be the strength of Berbice Female Inter-county Team with over eighty percentage of Berbice Team being members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

Foster expressed total disappointment that no other club in Guyana has seen it fit to invest in the development of Female Cricket, while the Berbice Cricket Board is the only county Board which organises tournaments for the fairer sex. The rapid development of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club female members came about because of being exposed to daily practice, involvement in coaching programmes and regular playing with their male counterparts. West Indies players Shemaine Campbelle and Erva Giddings are permanent members of the Rose Hall Town Bakewell Second Division and Pepsi Intermediate teams and match their male counterparts’ performance on the field. During practice, female members are treated as equal and as such they develop at a very rapid rate.

Special mention was made of Uma Matadin and Abigail Kishun who only recently joined the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club but are now Guyana Under-19 and Berbice Senior Players respectively.

Over the years the Metro Female has produced dozens of players for Berbice and Guyana including Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Plaffiana Millington, Melanie Henry, Nikita Toney, Jackie Singh, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabiki Gajnabi, Mariam Samaroo, Dian Prahalad, Uma Matadin, Deborah Vanderstoop, Aleema Arokium, Rushanna Lynch and Sherica Campbelle.

Campbelle and Giddings have gone on to play for the West Indies, while Grimmond was selected in the Regional Team World Cup 20/20 squad but had to withdraw due to injury, but together with Gajnabi have been called to numerous West Indies Training Camps. Campbelle and Gajnabi captained the National Senior and Under-19 Teams in 2019. Erva Giddings at the recent 29th Award Ceremony copped the 2018 Female Cricketer of the Year Award with her West Indies counterpart Shemaine Campbelle was runner-up. Mariam Samaroo was named Discipline Player of the Year, Abigail Kishun as Most Improved, Uma Matadin the Most Committed, Sheneta Grimmond as the Most Promising, while Shabiki Gajnabi won the Fielder of the Year Award.

Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu, who heads the Club’s Cricket Section along with Ravindranauth Kissoonlall, Keith Hicks and Tyrone Pottaya, expressed gratitude to Metro for their continued confidence in the Club and hailed the contribution of its Chief Executive Officer Avia Lindie and Berbice Regional Manager Danny Ramnarine. Naidu assured the Metro Staff that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the Female Team would continue to represent their brand with discipline, passion and commitment. Regional Manager Danny Ramnarine in handing over the 2019 sponsorship, hailed the Female Team as true ambassadors of the Metro Brand. The Company, Ramnarine stated was delighted to be associated with Guyana’s leading youth and sport organisation.