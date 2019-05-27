Inclement weather forces Ryan Crawford Horserace meet to be rescheduled again

The Inclement weather has forced the organisers of the one day horserace meet organised by the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club to reschedule the activity once again. The event which was scheduled for yesterday (Independence Day) at the Club Facility, Alness Village Corentyne, East Berbice, has been rescheduled to Next Sunday, June 2nd at the same venue weather permitting.

The programme remains the same with seven races listed for the day. The feature event is the Alness Classic over 1400 M for a winning purse of $500,000.

There is the ‘I and Lower’ event over 1000 M for a first prize of $240,000.

There is a race for ‘3-Year-Old maiden horses’, which will see the animals running over 900M for a prize of $200,000.

The horses classified ‘L and Lower’ will be competing for a pole position takings of $200,000 over 1200M.

The 1000M event for horses classified ‘J and Lower’, will see the winner pocketing $170,000.

The ‘L3 Unclassified’ horses will race over 1000 M with the winner taking away $100,000.

The ‘L1 and Lower’ 1200M race will see the animals competing for a top prize of $100,000.

The ‘L2 and Lower’ race is for colts and geldings, over 1000M with the first prize being $80,000.

Trophies and other incentives will be given to the respective winners, outstanding jockeys and stables.

Banks DIH Limited and Attorney-at-Law Rajendra Poonai SC are among the major sponsors.

Contact can be made with Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 696-9009 for further information.