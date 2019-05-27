Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful at NAFMA…

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful competed at the NAFMA international championships in Atlantic City New Jersey over the past few days. The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association took a team including Master Lloyd Ramnarine where they battled against competitors on an international level.

Senior Division: Azariah Duncan 1st in traditional kata, 1st in kumite, 1st in freeform. Chandrapaul Sukhu 1st Kumite, 2nd in freeform, 2nd in traditional kata.

Altaf Singh 1st in traditional kata, 2nd kumite, 3rd freeform.

Black Belt division: Zafar Lee Ramnarine 2nd in kumite, 3rd in freeform 3rd weapon and 2nd in traditional kata. Raul Joseph 3rd in traditional kata, Abrar Wahid 3rd in kumite and 3rd in freeform.

Master Lloyd Ramnarine made a return after 18 years into the martial arts arena and finished 1st in kumite and also received a special award from Grandmaster Jose Torres. He promised his students he will compete alongside them in the future.

Master Lloyd Ramnarine congratulated each student who participated in what was described as a very rigid international martial arts championship. He thanked sponsors Anand Persaud Dental Lab, Dougie Beer Garden in Bagotstown, Howard Restaurant in Eccles, National Horse Racing, Atlantic Marine Supply and Silvie’s Variety Store. Master Lloyd Ramnarine would also like to extend special thanks to Republic Bank for sponsoring Mr Azariah Duncan.

Persons interested in learning martial arts which benefits are self control, self defense, self discipline and improve overall health, can become a member of any of their schools which include Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy located in Diamond/Grove Primary School, Vreed En Hoop Martial Arts Academy located opposite Royal Castle, Herstelling Tiger Martial Arts Academy at the NDC building, Invisible Kicks Martial Arts Academy in la Parfait Harmony, Red Dragon Martial Arts Academy located at the Bell West Primary School.

Contact can be made with instructors on 698-6727, 673-0823, 698-7456, 266-2869 and 622-4857.