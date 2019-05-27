Corona Futsal Tournament…Semifinalists to be decided tonight at Gymnasium

Latest update May 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

The fourth annual Corona Futsal tournament continues tonight at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue and Princess Street with knockout matches as quarterfinal action is set to kickoff from 21:00hrs.
The first match will be sure to provide fireworks with Future Stars (group B winner) matching skills with West Front Road (Gold Is Money).
All the fixtures are potential blockbusters, California Square will be pitted with the dangerous and fan favourite Bent Street in game two which is scheduled for a 22:00hrs kick off.
The penultimate clash will feature Back Circle and North East La Penitence going all out for a place in the semifinals of the tournament which will see the champion pocketing $500,000.
The Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson led Sparta Boss side, which can easily boast as being one of the more successful ‘small goal’ team in Guyana, will face a tough opposition in Tiger Bay that topped Group C.
The second place finishers in the tournament will pocket $250,000 and third will receive $125,000.
See detailed fixtures below:
5/27/2019 Quarter Finals Gymnasium Match #
21:00 hrs Future Stars West Front Road 31
22:00 hrs Bent Street California Square 32
23:00 hrs Back Circle North East La Penitence 33
00:00 hrs Sparta Boss Tiger Bay 34
6/1/2019 Semifinals Gymnasium Match #
22:30 hrs Winner of 32 Winner of 33 35
23:30 hrs Winner of 31 Winner of 34 36

