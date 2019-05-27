Carnival parade sees tremendous foreign support

Latest update May 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Carnival for the second year made a lasting impression upon individuals as revellers tramped down the streets for the energetic Independence Parade.
Four bands made their way through the roads of Georgetown from Pulse entertainment.
The parade began on Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown around 14:30 hrs. It concluded at the D’Urban Park, Georgetown.
In the parade was the Pulse Entertainment truck, Genesis truck, Utopia truck and BK International truck.
The majority of participants were foreigners. Bright flashes of colourful costumes filled the road as participants jammed and ‘wine’ down the road to blasting Soca music.
According to one foreigner, “I come from the Caribbean so I am glad to be here celebrating with one of my own. For the time I’m in Guyana so far, I had a great deal of fun. Persons here are very welcoming and I feel like I am in my own country.”
