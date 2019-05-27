Latest update May 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Carnival parade sees tremendous foreign support

May 27, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Carnival for the second year made a lasting impression upon individuals as revellers tramped down the streets for the energetic Independence Parade.
Four bands made their way through the roads of Georgetown from Pulse entertainment.
The parade began on Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown around 14:30 hrs. It concluded at the D’Urban Park, Georgetown.
In the parade was the Pulse Entertainment truck, Genesis truck, Utopia truck and BK International truck.
The majority of participants were foreigners. Bright flashes of colourful costumes filled the road as participants jammed and ‘wine’ down the road to blasting Soca music.
According to one foreigner, “I come from the Caribbean so I am glad to be here celebrating with one of my own. For the time I’m in Guyana so far, I had a great deal of fun. Persons here are very welcoming and I feel like I am in my own country.”

More in this category

Sports

Two significant resolutions passed at GFF Ordinary Congress

Two significant resolutions passed at GFF Ordinary Congress

May 27, 2019

The passage of two significant resolutions was among the many issues addressed when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday last convened its Ordinary Congress at the Arthur Chung Convention...
Read More
West Indies women draw first blood against Ireland

West Indies women draw first blood against

May 27, 2019

Rain robs Windies of vital practice

Rain robs Windies of vital practice

May 27, 2019

3rd Independence 5k road race…Mbihia looking to maintain 100% record in Guyana

3rd Independence 5k road race…Mbihia...

May 27, 2019

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful at NAFMA…

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association...

May 27, 2019

Inclement weather forces Ryan Crawford Horserace meet to be rescheduled again

Inclement weather forces Ryan Crawford Horserace...

May 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019