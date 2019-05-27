Brazilian with illegal gun shoots policeman in chest – suspect on the run, seven held

Police are hunting for a Brazilian miner who shot a policeman in the chest at around 05:30 hrs yesterday, during a search at a mining camp at Aranka, Cuyuni/Mazaruni.

Police Constable Anthony Weeks was reportedly shot while he and other ranks were preparing to search the camp for an illegal firearm.

He has been air-dashed to the city. His condition is listed as stable.

Kaieteur News understands that the policemen had received reports that a Brazilian was in possession of an unlicensed handgun and was in the habit of firing the weapon.

As they were approaching the camp, the suspect allegedly opened fire, shooting Weekes in the chest. The shooter then fled the scene.

Police have detained seven other Brazilians and seized a quantity of ammunition from the camp.