Agricola youths benefit from community outreach

Residents of Agricola were on Saturday provided with many job opportunities and health care services at the community’s first outreach.

The Agricola Development Association worked in collaboration with the Ministry of the Presidency, Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport Department, Ministry of Public Health and several Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to make the initiative a reality. It provided the youths of Agricola with opportunities to interact with employment and other agencies and to take advantage of information delivered to them.

The Agricola Development Association was recently established to make Agricola sustainable for the youths and to educate and engage villagers about plans to develop the community.

President of the Association, Timothy Blair said, “We want our young people in the community to be sensitised on the opportunities that are available. [This outreach] offers educational opportunities for the youths that might be interested in learning a skill but don’t know how to access these services, and those who are looking to have jobs.”

The Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC), which offers training in technical skills and Agricola-based Nick’s Phonics Centre, which provides literacy skills, were among the institutions that were present at the outreach to offer educational opportunities.

Among the NGOs present were Gafoor’s and Courts. They assisted by providing job opportunities to the residents in the community.

The Guyana Prison Service was also on board to give those who are interested in having a career in the service a chance to have access to the necessary information and available opportunities.

Meanwhile, at the Agricola Health Centre, the Guyana Cancer Foundation provided free clinical breast examinations, glucose testing, blood pressure testing and education and awareness on cervical cancer.

Apart from these opportunities, residents of the community participated in a cleanup campaign coordinated by the Association. Blair noted, “this is a community thing and we want people in the community to recognise and understand that it is their role to participate in changing the face of this community.” (A DPI feature)