3rd Independence 5k road race…Mbihia looking to maintain 100% record in Guyana

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) in collaboration with Rising Stars Athletics Club are all set for today’s third Independence 5k road race that will feature Kenyan Godffrey Mbihia this afternoon from 15:00hrs at the National Park.

The 40-year-old Mbihia is on a hot streak after winning the C to C 5k race in the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) last weekend before winning the Ex Athletes Association’s 10k race yesterday morning in Georgetown and the Kenyan will be aiming to continue his form.

The race, which will begin and finish at the National Park, will have over $800,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs with categories from under-10 to masters.

In addition, with a bid to increase the competitiveness of the event, the GCOS has noted to this publication that the seasoned Kenyan athlete who has experience competing in Europe and North America, will be engaging local middle and long distance athletes to help them improve on their times through discussions on training regimes, diet etc.

The third Independence 5k road race has been sanctioned by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) and will begin in the National Park then proceed into Thomas Lands, East into Vlissingen Road before turning left into Carifesta Avenue, Left into Camp Street, left into Thomas Lands then back into the National Park for the finish at the children monuments.

Among the sponsors for the event are to Ken Phillips (Antarctic Maintenance), Ministry of the Presidency, Office of the Prime Minister, Guyana Committee of Service, E-Networks , Bk Inc., Busta company, Kevin Jeffrey, Andrew king, Spad Inc., GTT, Star Party Rentals, Christopher Jones (National Sports Commission), Real Value Supermarket and Paul’s Auto Spares.