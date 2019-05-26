Two female prisoners granted Presidential pardons

Two women prisoners, Bibi Parjohn, 40 years old, and Unique Hope, 30, have received Presidential pardons from President David Granger.

The pardons will take effect from today, May 26, in observance of Guyana’s 53rd Independence anniversary, according to a release from the Ministry of Public Security.

Both women served a portion of their prison sentences at the New Amsterdam Prison.Parjohn served time for larceny while Hope was imprisoned for forgery.

According to the release, “It is expected that this expression of compassion and humanity by His Excellency will result in these prisoners reuniting with their families and leading good and useful lives here on.”

The women received their pardons from President Granger under Article 188 (2) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.