Teacher allegedly tampers with evidence in sex scandal of girl, 14

The 34-year-old teacher, in the middle of a West Demerara District sex scandal with a 14-year-old student, has reportedly tried to tamper with evidence, according to credible sources.

A source at the Region Three Department of Education yesterday, said that the teacher, fearing penalties, had met with the young girl and her mother and manipulated them into submitting a statement declaring the girl’s allegations were all imaginary.

Kaieteur News was informed that upon learning this, the child and mother were called in before a panel at the Region Three Department of Education Officer, and grilled until they confessed the teacher’s doing. They were asked to re-write the statement about what had actually occurred. These statements were submitted to the relevant authorities.

Yesterday officials at the Education Department were very disappointed at the teacher’s actions and vowed that they will do everything to ensure that the matter is professionally investigated.

Yesterday angry relatives told this newspaper that they were very displeased with the level of investigation carried out at the police station, since police ranks there reportedly kept the accused in custody for 24 hours before allowing him to leave on $100,000 station bail.

Associates of the 14-year-old girl in the middle of the controversy said that after the man was released, they protested, and were told by police ranks at the station that the matter will take six months of investigation until a decisive position is taken.

Many residents from the Westside declared that any delay by police are reasons why many sex offenders (who prey on young girls) are allowed to remain in a position to carry out more attacks on innocent teenagers.

Sources at the ministry informed that the teacher has been sent on leave by the department, and is receiving a full monthly salary as investigations are pending. Ministry of Education sources explained that it’s the Ministry of Education’s policy that in cases like these the teacher be sent off, and will only be dismissed after the DPP and police arrive at a decision.

This publication contacted the La Grange Police Station recently, and was told by an officer there that the matter will take six months to investigate, since the file has been sent to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

The incident came to light when a close associate of the young girl told teachers, after the victim had confided in her about what transpired. It is said that the teacher was ‘preening and pruning’ the young girl since she entered secondary school, and apparently having sexual intercourse with her when she became fourteen.

Reports suggest that the teacher would often lure the young girl to his home.

Two teachers who prefer to remain anonymous have expressed their fears that there may be more young girls who could have been molested in the same fashion, and may be afraid or ashamed to come forward. They also expressed concerns that, should the matter not be dealt with professionally, it will create an atmosphere where the accused, and other sex offenders, can begin to think it’s quite okay to seek out, target and prey on young females in their schools.