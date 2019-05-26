STANDARDS IN FOCUS BULK FUEL CARRIERS SHOULD MEET STANDARD

The transport of petroleum and petroleum products using bulk transportation carriers is a daily business for many truck owners in Guyana. Because of the volatility of these products and the threat they pose to the safety of their transporter and other road users, a national standard was developed by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

The standard was developed to be enforced by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).

According to the standard “Requirements for the transport of petroleum and petroleum products by bulk transportation carriers” (GYS 513:2016), a bulk transportation carrier is a “vehicle or vessel capable of transporting 2000 litres or more of petroleum and petroleum products”.

Usually, these bulk carriers transport containment such as drums, bottles and similar containers of petroleum products from terminals or bulk storages to retail outlets. In many instances, these carriers, which are trucks and canters with modified trays, are used to sell directly to the consumers.

To reduce risks in the transport of petroleum and petroleum products, particularly by those taking such products into the interior and other unfavourable terrains, the standard adequately addresses a number of crucial aspects.

Firstly, it addresses the condition of containment and clearly states that containment shall not be used if they have evidence of dents corrosions, leakages or any other condition that may render them unsafe for the transport of products.

The types of materials from which such containments are constructed, are also indicated. The use of glass containment is strictly prohibited by the standard.

The standard also outlines requirements for the storage and security of containment during transport, including the railings of trays and the manner in which the transporting crew handles products. Requirements for maintenance and repairs of bulk transportation carriers are also included.

Owners of bulk transportation carriers used for the transport of petroleum and petroleum products are also required to ensure that their carriers are fitted with fire extinguishers, appropriate warning signs, placards, and illuminating lights.

Operators must have the relevant training and contingency plan to deal with emergencies, if they are to comply with the national standard.

The acquisition of this standard and conformance to the requirements therein, no doubt will ensure safety in the transport of petroleum and petroleum products on our roadways and it will also ensure that dealers meet regulatory requirements.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0062, 219-0065, and 219-0066 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org