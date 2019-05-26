Overseas-based Guyanese shares love in hometown

An overseas-based Guyanese has pledged to upkeep her family tradition of giving to others in need. On Friday, she reached out to resident

s of her hometown and shared bundles of joy.

Lynette Ferriera-Zephyr from Friendship East Coast Demerara (ECD) opted to bless residents of Friendship/Buxton with love as she shared out food hampers, clothing, shoes and snacks to the kids.

“This is something I have done for the past 17 years. It started as a result of me seeing my elders giving things to persons in need which in turn thought the youngsters to cherish what we have and also share some of our comforts with others.”

She further added that sharing the costumes is one of the ways herself and others would like to see persons coming out and partaking in the seasonal events.

According to Ms Lynette Ferriera-Zephyr, earlier in the day she and others handed out about 30 food hampers to the elderly who live alone and find it hard to get things on their own.

Later on in the day, there was a large turnout of children to her home located at Lot 46 Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The kids were treated to clothing, shoes and snacks.

They were even offered school supplies.

In addition, the children had the opportunity to receive clothing and shoes for their parents. For the Buxton Carnival, the children also received costumes for the parade.

Ms Lynette, as she is known, indicated “When we first started this initiative, it was done for the Mashramani occasion. However, since the launch of Carnival we pushed back the date to then and continue with the costume sharing and later on the handouts for the villagers.”

She stated that for the years the initiative has been taking place. It has always been successful and filled with a huge turnout to whatever they have planned for the season.

“I feel proud of what I am doing in my community and I would like to thank the villagers for the love and support they give me each year, especially persons who aid with sponsorship, and the parents.”