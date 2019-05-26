Jail, fine for bar owner slapped with TIP charges – Further sentencing on the way

Savita Persaud, the owner of the Liquid Love Bar located at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was on Friday jailed and fined following the completion of her trial in connection with five Trafficking in Persons (TIP) charges made out against her.

The defendant received three out of five sentences after being found guilty of all charges by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the matter was being conducted.

The 33-year-old woman was not required to plead to the five charges when she first appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first two charges stated that between January 31, 2019 and March 8, 2019, at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, she engaged in trafficking in persons, in that she recruited, transported and harboured two Venezuelans, for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

It was further alleged that during the same period, Persaud unlawfully withheld the identification cards of two Venezuelan nationals in aid of trafficking in persons.

The last charge stated that during the same period, she employed a 17-year-old child to sell liquor at her premises.

Persaud is expected to receive the remaining sentence for recruiting, transporting and harbouring two Venezuelans, for the purpose of sexual exploitation on June 14, next. In relation to the other three charges she was sentenced to 12 months in prison and fined $1.1M. Her sentence will run concurrently.

Persaud’s lawyer was trying to contend that his client rented the Venezuelans, including the 17-year-old, an apartment on her premises.

However, the lawyer said that the Venezuelans were unable to pay the rent. Hence, the woman told them to leave, and they went and reported to the police that they were being held against their will.

Moreover, it was reported that the businesswoman employed the Venezuelans to work at her business place as prostitutes, and she confiscated their travel documents.