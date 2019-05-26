De secret airport deal featuring PPP, PNC and AFC

Guyana still want to see de plan wha dem use to build de airport. Dem had a plan wha had glass roof and eight air bridges and odda fancy things.

De plan had a fancy car park and a storage bond. It had big office space and space fuh restaurant and things like that. Dem boys only see it because dem hammer Jagdeo bout de airport wha he cut a secret deal to build. Nobody coulda get de contract because de fat crook, Brassy, always talk bout confidentiality clause.

If wasn’t fuh de elections dem boys woulda never know that Jagdeo fork out US$90 million when only seven per cent of de wuk done. People realize that he had to do that fuh get he cut. When de government change and a new set come in, dem boys hear bout de change in plans fuh de airport.

But up to this day dem can’t see de new plan. Of course dem boys believe this new set had to get dem cut from de same airport project. Fatterson or Fatty fuh short, in charge of de project. Dem cut down de number of air bridges, de glass roof change to zinc.

De car park disappear and a place fun restaurant was something in people imagination. When Jagdeo can call pun dem to release de plan you got to understand that he want see how much dem tek. Of course when dem boys ask Fatty wha happen to de car park and de office space and dem odda things he didn’t seh nutten.

Is when dem boys ask Jagdeo that he tell dem is he cut that from de original plan. Now dem boys really want see de plan. Cathy did promise to talk to Fatty fuh give dem de plan.

When dem buys call she yesterday she ask dem why dem don’t molest Fatty. She swing round suh fast that she slip show. And all this time Soulja Bai ain’t saying nutten. Is like he in de thick of things.

Ten Edghill done seh he build a mansion pun de East Bank. Some people pelting mud hoping something gun stick. And Soulja Bai ain’t even ducking. That is why dem boys ain’t gun done wid de airport wha Jagdeo sign in secret and Fatty still keeping secret.

Talk half and call fuh de airport plan