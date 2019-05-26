Latest update May 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A road to nowhere

May 26, 2019 News 0

In the dry weather a Brazilian firm won a contract to maintain a section of the Linden-Lethem road. That company used loam and laterite.
The rains have come and Lethem is almost cut off from the rest of the country. Vehicles cannot traverse that road. They are almost always stuck.

More in this category

Sports

YBG NSBF Georgetown/East Coast regionals ‘Saints’ win in women’s division

YBG NSBF Georgetown/East Coast regionals ‘Saints’ win in...

May 26, 2019

Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) that is currently being contested at the Georgetown/East Coast Regional zone, resumed on Friday last following a...
Read More
Grand Central Sports bar to host pool tourney today

Grand Central Sports bar to host pool tourney...

May 26, 2019

Malvern Sports Club overcome Rising Stars B in T20 fixture

Malvern Sports Club overcome Rising Stars B in...

May 26, 2019

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final postponed from today

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final...

May 26, 2019

‘Green Machine’ to tackle for RAN sevens championship this July in Cayman Islands

‘Green Machine’ to tackle for RAN sevens...

May 26, 2019

Exciting Joe Solomon Classic Golf tournament set for tomorrow

Exciting Joe Solomon Classic Golf tournament set...

May 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Power can be intoxicating

    “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019