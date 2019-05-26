141 persons received mining blocks in Region One lottery

Latest update May 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, on Friday, oversaw the holding of a mining lottery conducted by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) at Port Kaituma, Region 1, and Mining District 5.
This is the second lottery for the year and follows a similar exercise held in Georgetown in March.
The Minister, who was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, and Regional Member of Parliament, Richard Allen, explained to the scores who had gathered, that this was the fulfillment of a promise made to make more mining lands available to small miners in the Region One (Matarkai) Sub-District, and elsewhere.
“The Minister, though bemoaning the fact that more lands were not readily available, undertook to keep the search open for mining opportunities. He called on the successful applicants to use the lands beneficially and with respect for the environment and mining laws.
“The Minister also took the time to thank the diligent and hardworking staff of GGMC for making the lottery possible.”
Minister Garrido-Lowe congratulated the miners and residents of Port Kaituma, while reminding them that the APNU+AFC government was working assiduously to address their needs and to provide a good life, and pointed to the ongoing road construction as one such “good life” project.
At the completion of the lottery, some 141 persons had received one mining block each in District 5 and several of the other mining districts.
May 26, 2019Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) that is currently being contested at the Georgetown/East Coast Regional zone, resumed on Friday last following a...
May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019
One of the scientific, deterministic traits in the functionalism of civilization is the movement, from lower to higher,... more
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda and Mia Mottley of Barbados are two of the Caribbean’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]